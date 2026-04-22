Chanell Colsden Morrison, M.Ed, Recognized by Influential Women, Blends Early Childhood Education and Community

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced Educator, Ambassador, Author, and Student Advocate Brings Over a Decade of Teaching Experience Back to Pre-K Instruction in LafayetteLafayette, Louisiana — Chanell Colsden Morrison, M.Ed., is an accomplished educator and ambassador dedicated to inspiring and supporting students across a wide range of learning environments. She is currently working remotely for Air, Inc. and The Sunshine Method as an ELA Teacher and will be returning to the classroom as a Pre-K4 teacher at Play and Grow Learning Academy, building on more than a decade of experience in education that includes roles as a first through eighth-grade teacher, Pre-K instructor, and teacher’s assistant. Her career reflects a deep commitment to early childhood development, individualized instruction, and fostering a lifelong love of learning.Throughout her teaching journey, Chanell has worked in diverse educational settings, including supporting Pre-K students who are hearing impaired, where she utilized her sign language skills to enhance communication and accessibility. She has also taught middle school learners, demonstrating adaptability and a strong ability to connect with students at different developmental stages. Her wide-ranging classroom experience has shaped her student-centered approach, emphasizing patience, encouragement, and academic growth for all learners.In addition to her work in education, Chanell brings her communication and leadership skills to community-focused roles. As a Slide Jewelry, Cocoburry, and Modgents Ambassador, she promotes fine jewelry and clothing through social media platforms, showcasing her creativity and professionalism in digital engagement. She also serves as a Supervised Visitation Monitor with Triumph Family Services, where she supports safe, structured interactions between children and non-custodial parents. This role reflects her ongoing commitment to family wellbeing, child safety, and emotional support in sensitive environments. Finally, she is coming out with her first book and ebook, based on Women’s Health called The Quiet Storm: A Woman’s Guide to Heavy Bleeding, Menstrual Cramps & Reclaiming Her Cycle. Chanell decided to write this book because she wanted to give women the tools to understand and build a personalized relief plan (information, recipes, journals, and questions to ask when you go to see your doctor) for women who suffer from perimenopause/menopause. This book will be out on Amazon in either late April or in May 2026.Chanell’s academic achievements further highlight her dedication to excellence in her field. She earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Grand Canyon University and holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Also, she holds a certificate in TESOL/TEFL for Teaching English as a Second Language from World TESOL Academy. She is also a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society and Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority, both of which recognize leadership, scholarship, and service.Chanell attributes her success to following her true calling and maintaining a strong passion for education. With over 13 years as a teacher’s assistant and six years as a lead teacher, she has learned that patience and dedication are essential to thriving in education. Even during periods when she explored opportunities outside the classroom, including work in jewelry and aesthetic services, her passion for teaching and student development remained constant.To young women entering the field of education, Chanell offers simple but powerful advice: practice patience and remain fully passionate about your purpose. She believes that success in teaching comes from genuine care for students and a commitment to helping them grow academically, socially, and emotionally.Chanell Colsden Morrison emphasizes that her greatest fulfillment comes from witnessing student progress and success. For her, education is not only a profession but a lifelong mission rooted in service and impact.Learn More about Chanell Colsden Morrison:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chanell-colsdenmorrison Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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