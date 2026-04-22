payment card issuance software market size payment card issuance software market analysis payment card issuance software market trends

Payment Card Issuance Software Market to Reach $3.26 Billion by 2030 – Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $3.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Payment Card Issuance Software Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Lending market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $17,282 billion by 2030, with Payment Card Issuance Software to represent around 0.02% of the parent market. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $51,116 billion by 2030, the Payment Card Issuance Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.01% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Payment Card Issuance Software Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the payment card issuance software market in 2030, valued at $1.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the strong presence of advanced financial infrastructure, increasing adoption of digital and contactless payment solutions, rising demand for secure and scalable card issuance platforms, growing fintech innovations and partnerships, and the expansion of banking and payment ecosystems across developed economies in North America.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the payment card issuance software market in 2030, valued at $1.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital payment infrastructure and fintech innovations, strong presence of established banking and financial institutions, rising demand for secure and scalable card issuance solutions, and the country’s advanced technological ecosystem supporting payment processing and software development.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Payment Card Issuance Software Market In 2030?

The payment card issuance software market is segmented by component into software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the payment card issuance software market, segmented by component, accounting for 65% or $2.1 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by its critical role in enabling secure card personalization and lifecycle management, increasing demand for digital payment solutions and real-time transaction processing, growing adoption of cloud-based issuance platforms among financial institutions, rising need for fraud detection and regulatory compliance, expanding fintech ecosystem driving innovation, and continuous advancements in payment technologies enhancing scalability and efficiency.

The payment card issuance software market is segmented by technology adoption into legacy technologies and emerging technologies. The emerging technologies market will be the largest segment of the payment card issuance software market, segmented by technology adoption, accounting for 56% or $1.8 billion of the total in 2030. The emerging technologies market will be supported by increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, rising demand for real-time card issuance and personalization, growing integration of AI and advanced analytics for fraud detection, expanding digital payment ecosystems, continuous innovation in fintech solutions, and strong investments by financial institutions in modernizing legacy infrastructure.

The payment card issuance software market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. The cloud market will be the largest segment of the payment card issuance software market, segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 71% or $2.3 billion of the total in 2030. The cloud market will be supported by its scalability and cost-efficiency advantages, increasing adoption of digital banking and fintech solutions, rising demand for real-time card issuance and management, growing preference for secure and remote deployment models, expanding integration with advanced technologies such as AI and analytics, and strong investments by financial institutions in cloud-based infrastructure.

The payment card issuance software market is segmented by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the payment card issuance software market, segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 62% or $2.0 billion of the total in 2030. The large enterprises market will be supported by its higher transaction volumes and complex operational requirements, increasing adoption of advanced fraud detection and security solutions, growing investments in digital banking infrastructure, rising demand for scalable and integrated issuance platforms, expanding global presence of large financial institutions, and a strong focus on enhancing customer experience and regulatory compliance.

The payment card issuance software market is segmented by end user into banks, financial institutions, retail, government, and other end users. The bank market will be the largest segment of the payment card issuance software market, segmented by end user, accounting for 47% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2030. The bank market will be driven by the increasing digitization of banking services, rising demand for secure and instant card issuance solutions, growing adoption of cloud-based deployment models, expanding financial inclusion initiatives, integration of advanced technologies such as AI and fraud detection systems, and continuous investments by banks to enhance customer experience and transaction security.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Payment Card Issuance Software Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Payment Card Issuance Software market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global payment card issuance software market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital banking infrastructure, card issuance models, payment ecosystems, and financial service delivery across global fintech, banking, and commerce platforms.

Rapid Digitization Of Banking And Payments - The rapid digitization of banking and payments will be a key driver of growth in the payment card issuance software market by 2030. The increasing shift toward mobile-first and digital banking platforms is significantly driving market expansion, as financial institutions modernize their service delivery. This transition has elevated the need for real-time card issuance, virtual cards, and frictionless digital onboarding solutions. Additionally, the surge in non-cash transactions and growing consumer preference for contactless payments are accelerating adoption. Payment card issuance software supports automated, scalable, and secure card management within evolving digital ecosystems. Consequently, the rapid digitization of banking and payments is expected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Fintech, Embedded Finance, And Neobanking - The expansion of fintech, embedded finance, and neobanking will play a crucial role in driving the payment card issuance software market by 2030. The rapid emergence of fintech firms, embedded finance solutions, and neobanks is significantly increasing demand for agile card issuance platforms. These entities rely on API-driven, cloud-based systems to rapidly deploy card programs across applications such as BNPL, expense management, and gig economy payments. Furthermore, the integration of financial services into non-traditional platforms is boosting adoption rates. This evolution is transforming conventional issuance models toward more flexible and scalable infrastructures. As a result, the expansion of fintech, embedded finance, and neobanking is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Digital Payments And Virtual Card Adoption - The growth in digital payments and virtual card adoption will serve as a key growth catalyst for the payment card issuance software market by 2030. The rapid increase in digital transactions and virtual card usage is driving demand for advanced issuance solutions. Both consumers and enterprises are increasingly adopting digital wallets, e-commerce platforms, and subscription-based payment models, fueling the need for instant and secure card issuance. The global transition toward cashless ecosystems and real-time payment capabilities is further strengthening this trend. Consequently, issuers are investing in software that enables tokenization, instant provisioning, and enhanced transaction security. Therefore, growth in digital payments and virtual card adoption is anticipated to support approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Payment Card Issuance Software Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of digital banking platforms, rising demand for real-time card issuance and personalization solutions, growing emphasis on secure and scalable payment infrastructures, expanding integration of cloud-based technologies, and continuous advancements in fintech innovations. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the rapid evolution of digital payment ecosystems, fuelling transformative growth within the broader payment card issuance software market.

The software market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the services market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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