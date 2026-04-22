Desiree Dawn Samaniego, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Recovery and Justice Reform Through Social Work

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Work Professional, Therapist Intern, and Criminal Justice Advocate Leverages Compassion, Innovation, and Person-Centered Care to Create Lasting Community ImpactTucson, Arizona — Desiree Dawn Samaniego is a dedicated social work professional and criminal justice advocate whose career reflects a deep commitment to recovery, rehabilitation, and systemic change. Currently pursuing a Master of Social Work at Arizona State University with a focus on Clinical and Medical Social Work, Desiree brings more than 13 years of experience in criminal justice and recovery-focused programs. Her professional journey has been defined by compassionate leadership, advocacy for vulnerable populations, and a passion for helping individuals rebuild their lives.Desiree began her career as an adult probation officer in Santa Fe, New Mexico, before spending the majority of her career as a probation officer in Pima County, Tucson, Arizona. In those roles, she worked closely with women navigating homelessness, substance-use disorders, co-occurring mental health challenges, and the path to recovery. Through strength-based, person-centered interventions, she helped clients overcome barriers while encouraging accountability, resilience, and hope. Her hands-on experience within probation departments and treatment courts gave her firsthand insight into the importance of balancing public safety with empathy and meaningful support services.Today, Desiree continues to expand her impact in her role as Customer Experience Representative at ReConnect, Inc. There, she supports justice-focused software platforms designed to enhance engagement, accountability, and rehabilitation outcomes in treatment courts and community supervision programs. Her responsibilities include technical assistance, quality assurance, app testing, officer training, and implementation support for agencies across the country, with a strong focus on Arizona-based programs. By helping professionals use innovative tools more effectively, she plays a key role in improving outcomes for high-risk individuals working toward recovery and stability.What sets Desiree apart is her ability to bridge technology with person-centered care. She understands that innovation is most powerful when it serves human needs, particularly for individuals facing complex personal and systemic challenges. Her work combines digital solutions, client advocacy, and recovery-focused strategies to create meaningful opportunities for growth, healing, and successful reintegration into the community.In addition to her work in justice technology, Desiree is further broadening her expertise as a therapist intern in residential and intensive outpatient treatment programs. In these settings, she works directly with individuals navigating substance-use disorders and mental health recovery, strengthening her clinical skills while continuing her lifelong mission of service. Her dual focus on direct care and systems improvement positions her as a dynamic leader at the intersection of behavioral health and criminal justice reform.Desiree is also an active member of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, and remains engaged with organizations and initiatives dedicated to rehabilitation, equity, and justice reform. Her ongoing involvement reflects a commitment not only to professional excellence but to continuous learning and civic impact.Desiree attributes her success to the empathy she has developed through personal experience, her persistence, and her dedication to supporting others in recovery. She also credits the mentors and colleagues she encountered throughout probation departments, treatment courts, and recovery-focused programs who modeled trauma-informed care and client advocacy. Their example taught her the importance of approaching every interaction with compassion, humility, and a focus on the highest good of those being served.For young women entering her field, Desiree offers encouragement grounded in realism and resilience. She advises them to be prepared to advocate for clients facing stigma, systemic barriers, and funding limitations, while leading with empathy and standing fiercely beside vulnerable populations. She also emphasizes the importance of emotional intelligence, healthy boundaries, self-care, and self-awareness as essential tools for long-term success in demanding service professions.Desiree believes the biggest challenges in her field today include funding cuts, shortened treatment programs, insurance barriers, limited placement options for individuals experiencing homelessness, and the persistent stigma surrounding substance-use disorders, mental health disorders, and those who are unhoused. At the same time, she sees significant opportunities in leveraging technology to better support treatment and justice-involved individuals and professionals, expanding treatment-court programs, adopting integrative therapy approaches—including psychedelic-assisted therapy—and strengthening recovery-focused justice models.The values most important to Desiree in both her work and personal life are empathy, innovation, healing, social justice and equity, criminal justice reform, supporting recovery, authenticity, and personal growth. Outside of her professional work, her personal interests and passions include astrology, designing, and creative self-expression. Desiree is the Founder of her astrology business, which she will be launching once she finishes school by the end of the year, Charted Crystals.Desiree Dawn Samaniego continues to build a career devoted to transforming systems and uplifting lives. Whether through counseling, advocacy, or technology, her work is creating pathways to recovery and hope for communities across the country.Learn More about Desiree Dawn Samaniego:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/desiree-vialpando Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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