iRely Recovery Introduces the 'i' Movement: The Rehab That Bends to You'

iRely Recovery official logo iRely Recovery residential treatment facility in Los Angeles Pool and outdoor wellness area at iRely Recovery in Los Angeles

LA treatment center puts individual identity at the center of every treatment decision, challenging one-size-fits-all recovery.

Most people who have been through treatment before were run through a program that was never actually built for them. The 'i' in iRely stands for the individual.” — Vinsent Franke, CEO, iRely Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRely Recovery , a boutique detox and residential addiction treatment center in Sherwood Forest, California, is drawing attention to a problem most people in treatment have felt but few facilities have addressed: recovery programs that ask the patient to fit the program, rather than the program fitting the patient.The center was founded on a philosophy its team calls the "i" movement, a framework built on the belief that individuality must drive every decision in treatment. At iRely, no two patients follow the same plan. The therapies, the pace, the goals, and the structure of each day are built around the specific person in care. When a patient's needs shift mid-treatment, the plan shifts with them. The "i" movement is not a tagline. It is the standard the clinical team applies from the first intake conversation to the final day of residential treatment.iRely was founded by professionals who came to this work through firsthand experience with addiction and recovery. A significant part of the clinical staff is in recovery themselves. That shared background shapes how the center listens, how it adjusts when something is not working for a particular patient, and how it holds the "i" movement as a daily operating standard rather than a mission statement on the wall. The people delivering care at iRely understand, from their own lives, that a program built for the average patient often serves nobody well.The facility runs across two Tudor-style residences in the Sherwood Forest area of Los Angeles, between Hollywood and Malibu, with a combined capacity of 11 beds. That scale is intentional. In a setting that size, the clinical team knows each patient's full story, not just their intake form. There is no case-number treatment here. When a patient's needs change mid-stay, the team adjusts. When a therapy is not landing, a different approach is tried. The small footprint of the facility is what makes the "i" movement something that can actually be delivered, not just promised.iRely treats substance use disorders alongside co-occurring mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder, all within the same integrated care plan. From medically assisted detox through residential treatment and into a structured aftercare and alumni program, every level of care follows the same principle: the patient's individual story drives every decision. That consistency, from day one through the transition out of residential care, is what separates the "i" movement from a standard treatment model.iRely Recovery accepts most major insurance plans. The admissions team is available to discuss coverage and treatment options at 818-262-3537 or at irelyrecovery.com . The center is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (License No. 191516) and holds LegitScript certification.About iRely RecoveryiRely Recovery is a licensed detox and residential addiction treatment center in Sherwood Forest, CA, built on the "i" movement. Located at 17524 Napa St between Hollywood and Malibu. Most major insurance plans accepted.

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