Same-Day Smiles Seamless Experience: Miami Patients Are Now Getting Dental Crowns in Just Hours at Sharp Dentistry

Coconut Grove-Based Practice Combines an In-House Dental Lab with Advanced Restorative Technology to Deliver Precision Crowns in a Single Appointment.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most dental patients, receiving a crown has traditionally meant two separate appointments, weeks of waiting, and days wearing a temporary restoration. Sharp Dentistry & Associates, recognized as a top dentist in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, is changing that experience entirely. Through a combination of advanced technology and a fully operational in-house dental lab, the practice now delivers custom, permanent dental crowns in a single visit — often in just a few hours.

As demand for efficient, high-quality restorative dentistry grows across South Florida, Sharp Dentistry & Associates has positioned itself at the forefront by bringing the entire crown fabrication process under one roof.

The Difference Is in the In-House Dental Lab

What sets Sharp Dentistry & Associates apart from most dental offices is something patients rarely see but immediately benefit from: a dedicated in-house dental laboratory. Rather than outsourcing crown fabrication to an external lab — a process that can take two to three weeks — the Sharp Dentistry team designs, mills, and finishes restorations on-site.

The advantages of this model are significant. Turnaround time with the in-house lab is reduced from weeks to hours. Fit and aesthetics can be refined in real time, without requiring a second impression or a follow-up appointment. And because the dentist and lab technicians work in direct collaboration, the final restoration is calibrated to the patient's unique bite, jaw mechanics, and cosmetic preferences — a level of customization that off-site labs simply cannot match.

The result is a crown that not only looks natural but performs with long-term precision. Patients avoid the discomfort and inconvenience of temporary crowns, reduce their total chair time, and leave the same day with a complete, permanent restoration.

"We built our lab because we believe patients deserve better than the status quo," said Dr. Bruno Sharp of Sharp Dentistry & Associates. "When we control every step of the process — from the digital scan to the final polish — we're not just saving our patients time. We deliver a level of quality and customization that directly improves outcomes. That is what being truly patient-centered practice means to us. A seamless experience".

Comprehensive Care, Delivered with Expertise

Sharp Dentistry & Associates offers a full spectrum of dental services to patients across Miami and Coconut Grove, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, and smile makeovers. Whether a patient needs a single crown, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, or a complete functional restoration, the Sharp Dentistry practice is equipped to deliver each service with clinical precision and a personalized approach.

The practice's reputation as a top dentist in Coconut Grove is grounded in years of consistent, high-quality care for families and professionals throughout the Miami area. The team emphasizes clear communication, patient education, and treatment planning that respects everyone’s schedule, comfort level, and long-term oral health goals.

Making Quality Dentistry Accessible

Sharp Dentistry & Associates understands that outstanding dental care must also be financially accessible. The practice offers the Sharp Smile Club, an in-house dental membership plan designed for patients without insurance, providing coverage for routine preventive care along with meaningful discounts on restorative and cosmetic treatments. The Sharp Smile Club plan is structured to be affordable and straightforward — no deductibles, no annual maximums, and no claims to file.

For larger treatment needs, the practice also offers flexible financing options, allowing patients to move forward with recommended care without financial strain. Payment plans can be tailored to individual budgets, making same-day crowns, smile makeovers, and other comprehensive treatments a realistic option for a broader range of patients.

Schedule Your Same-Day Crown Consultation

Patients in Miami and the surrounding communities are invited to experience the Sharp Dentistry & Associates difference firsthand. To schedule a consultation or learn more about same-day crown technology and the Sharp Smile membership plan options, visit sharpdentistry.com or contact the office directly at (305)857-0990.

About Sharp Dentistry & Associates

Sharp Dentistry & Associates is a full-service dental practice located in Coconut Grove, Miami, FL, serving patients with comprehensive general, cosmetic, and restorative dental care. The practice is home to an in-house dental laboratory, enabling same-day crown fabrication and a higher standard of restorative precision. Guided by a commitment to patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and community trust, Sharp Dentistry & Associates has established itself as a top dentist in Miami and a leading dental provider in the Coconut Grove community.

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