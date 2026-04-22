Influential Women Profiles: Betty Ortiz, Ambulance Commander with the Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramedic, Outreach Advocate, and Mentor Combines Frontline Experience with Public Service Initiatives to Inspire the Next Generation of First RespondersBetty Ortiz is a dedicated paramedic and community outreach leader with the Chicago Fire Department, where she has built a distinguished career centered on emergency care, public education, and meaningful community engagement. Through years of service, Betty has advanced from EMT and paramedic to Ambulance Commander, supervising teams, ensuring operational readiness, and delivering critical medical care to residents across Chicago. Her work reflects a deep commitment to fostering trust, empathy, and safety in every interaction, whether responding to emergencies or supporting neighborhood outreach programs.With a career rooted in service, Betty has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead under pressure while keeping compassion at the center of her work. As an Ambulance Commander, she has overseen personnel, coordinated emergency responses, and maintained high operational standards in one of the nation’s busiest urban environments. Her experience on the front lines has given her a unique understanding of the challenges communities face and the importance of building strong relationships between public safety professionals and the people they serve.Today, Betty continues that mission in the department’s Community Outreach and Recruitment Division, where she focuses on creating a fire service that better reflects the diverse communities of Chicago. In this role, she spearheads initiatives centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion, while connecting residents to valuable resources and increasing awareness around fire prevention and public safety. Her leadership style emphasizes communication, integrity, and empathy, ensuring that every program is both impactful and accessible.A key part of Betty’s work is mentoring and inspiring future generations. She is helping develop Camp Courage, a three-day program designed to introduce children throughout Chicago to careers in firefighting, paramedicine, and emergency response. Through hands-on activities and direct engagement with first responders, the program aims to build confidence, resilience, and curiosity in young participants. By opening doors to new possibilities, Betty hopes to encourage children from all backgrounds to see themselves as future leaders and community servants.Betty’s dedication to service is strengthened by a strong academic foundation. She holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Southern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science from Saint Xavier University. By combining formal education with extensive real-world experience, she brings both strategic insight and practical expertise to her leadership roles. Her ability to bridge policy, operations, and community engagement has made her a respected voice within the department and beyond.She attributes much of her success to the privilege of helping others through her work as a community paramedic. Whether assisting seniors in accessing essential resources such as wheelchairs and meal services or working with children to reignite their sense of hope during difficult times, Betty finds purpose in making a tangible difference. Through her outreach and diversity efforts, she remains passionate about educating youth on careers in service and inspiring them to give back to their own communities.Betty also credits influential mentors for shaping her leadership philosophy. The best career advice she received came from her recently retired chief, Deb, who helped pave the way for women in the fire service while championing equality and inclusion. From that example, Betty learned the importance of building strong community connections, fostering relationships within the profession, and creating opportunities for those who will follow.For young women considering careers in firefighting or emergency services, Betty’s advice is simple: never give up and always believe in your abilities. When someone says you can’t, look them in the eye and say, “Watch me!” In a traditionally male-dominated field, she encourages women to stay determined, remain passionate, and respond to doubt with confidence. She believes women bring invaluable perspectives and strengths to the profession and can make a lasting impact through leadership and service.Outside of work, Betty channels her competitive spirit and dedication into Spartan Race events, competing in 5K, 10K, and half marathons around the world. These experiences allow her to connect with like-minded individuals, explore new cultures, and continue growing personally and professionally.Whether in the field, in the community, or on the racecourse, Betty Ortiz exemplifies resilience, compassion, and a lifelong commitment to helping others succeed.Learn More about Betty Ortiz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/betty-ortiz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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