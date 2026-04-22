UAGC Alumna Earns AAA Advisor of the Year Honors, Expands Impact in Arizona Schools

Jyevonne Saffold

Jyevonne exemplifies the kind of transformational impact our students strive to make in their communities.” — Paul Greenberg, assistant Global Campus professor

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) alumna Jyevonne Saffold has been named a 2026 AAA School Safety Patrol Advisor of the Year , recognizing her leadership in creating safer, more supportive school environments and her growing impact in Arizona communities.Saffold, who serves as Dean of Student and Teacher Services at Brighton Charter School, has also been nominated for National Advisor of the Year and was featured in a segment on Good Morning Arizona The AAA School Safety Patrol Awards program honors the dedication and leadership of advisors and students who help ensure the safety of their schools and communities. Saffold was recognized among a select group of advisors across the region for her commitment to student safety and community engagement.Through her work with the AAA School Safety Patrol program, an initiative of AAA, a federation of motor clubs with more than 60 million members dedicated to safety and community service, Saffold has helped strengthen school culture while securing more than $20,000 in grant funding to support student programs and campus initiatives.“Create the change you wish to see in the world” is a philosophy that guides Saffold’s work with students, families, and educators.A first-generation college graduate, Saffold earned her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from UAGC in 2017, followed by a Master of Arts in Education and a Master of Arts in Psychology. She credits her UAGC experience, including mentorship from faculty, with helping shape her leadership approach and commitment to student advocacy.“Jyevonne exemplifies the kind of transformational impact our students strive to make in their communities,” said Paul Greenberg, assistant Global Campus professor. “Jyevonne provides a great example of how students combine their passion, care, and education to create positive transformation in their communities.”Before transitioning into education, Saffold spent nearly a decade working in juvenile detention, where she developed a passion for supporting youth facing challenging circumstances. Today, she leads initiatives that promote student safety, family engagement, and inclusive school environments, including partnerships through the AAA School Safety Patrol program and community-based efforts to support student well-being.Her work has contributed to increased community involvement and expanded resources for students at a Title I school serving high-need populations.“Education gave me the tools to not only change my own path, but to help others find theirs,” said Saffold. “I want students to feel seen, supported, and empowered to succeed.”Saffold’s recognition highlights the ongoing impact of UAGC graduates working to strengthen communities through education, leadership, and service.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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