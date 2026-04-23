HireDesigners Launches US Recruitment Channel to Tackle the $5.1 Trillion Creative Attrition Crisis

(L-R) Parth Parikh, Akshat Raghava, Prashant Gupta. CoFounders of HireDesigenrs.

HireDesigners opens its US channel, connecting American brands with 350K+ vetted Indian designers to combat the $5.1 trillion creative attrition crisis.

American companies are paying a premium for design talent and still losing them within the first year. The problem is not the talent pool, it is the hiring process.” — Prashant Gupta, Founder, HireDesigners

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of India's leading design-specialist recruitment agencies , with a professional network of 350,000+ designers across 12 disciplines, now accepts client engagements from US-based businesses seeking accountable creative hiring. HireDesigners , one of India's leading design-specialist recruitment agencies co-founded by alumni of IIM, MICA, RISD, and DOMUS, is now accepting client engagements from US-based businesses seeking vetted design talent across the full range of creative disciplines. The agency brings a professional network of over 350,000 design professionals and a 97.3% placement retention rate, as tracked across client engagements since inception, to the American market.The urgency of this expansion is underscored by new workforce data. The Achievers Workforce Institute 2026 Engagement and Retention Report projects that US employers could lose between $1.3 trillion and $5.1 trillion to attrition in 2026 alone, with 34% of full-time employees intending to switch jobs this year. Gallup's 2025 U.S. Worker Thriving Report further confirms that 51% of American employees are actively or passively seeking new roles. Research by ANA and Forbes identifies the advertising and creative industry as carrying an annual turnover rate of approximately 30%, the second highest across all US industries after tourism. A joint study by the 4As and LinkedIn confirms that creative sector attrition runs 10% higher than comparable industries. The Ravio 2026 Compensation Trends Report adds that specialized functions including product design and marketing report annual attrition rates as high as 16.7%, placing design roles among the most vulnerable across all corporate functions.HireDesigners addresses these challenges by sourcing pre-vetted, culturally aligned design professionals from India's growing design education infrastructure, including alumni networks of institutions such as NID and NIFT. According to Glassdoor 2024 data, the average US UI/UX designer earns approximately $95,000 annually, while equivalent India-based talent placed through HireDesigners operates at compensation benchmarks significantly lower, enabling US businesses to reduce design hiring costs by up to 62% without compromising output quality. The agency's placement fee of 14.84% of annual salary sits well within the replacement cost range documented by workforce research, while its 2.7% replacement rate reflects its accountability.The agency covers the full range of design disciplines including UI/UX design, graphic design, brand design, interior architecture, fashion design, textile design, jewelry design, furniture design, automotive design, industrial design, product design, motion design, and creative direction. This allows American businesses to build complete creative teams through one agency relationship rather than managing multiple recruitment channels across specializations.HireDesigners uses a proprietary 3S vetting framework developed by its team of designer-recruiters, covering Skill, Style, and Sync. Skill evaluates technical competency across tools and deliverables specific to each discipline. Style assesses aesthetic sensibility and alignment with the client's brand language. Sync measures collaboration readiness, communication clarity, and remote work discipline. Every evaluation is conducted by recruiters who are designers by training, ensuring assessments reflect the realities of creative work rather than generic hiring criteria.The agency has been featured in Business Standard and The Print, and currently serves clients across India, the United Kingdom, MENA, Singapore, and Australia."American companies are paying a premium for design talent and still losing them within the first year. The problem is not the talent pool, it is the hiring process. Generic recruitment does not work for creative professionals. The same rigour that delivers 97.3% retention across existing markets is now available to US businesses," said Prashant Gupta, Founder, HireDesigners."Design is not just a skill, it is a sensibility. Two designers with identical portfolios can produce completely different results inside the same team because of how they think and collaborate. Our 3S framework was built by designers, for the people who hire them," said Akshat Raghava and Parth Parikh, Co-Founder at HireDesigners.US-based companies interested in design talent partnerships can reach HireDesigners at www.hiredesigners.in About HireDesigners:HireDesigners is a design-specialist recruitment agency. Operating across India, US, UK, Middle East, Singapore, and Australia, the agency covers UI/UX, graphic, brand, interior architecture, fashion, textile, jewelry, furniture, automotive, and industrial design, with a professional network of 350,000+ designers and a 97.3% placement retention rate as tracked across client engagements since inception. Its proprietary 3S vetting framework ensures design-specific hiring precision that generic recruitment cannot match. Featured in Business Standard and The Print.

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