HEAD OF THE CHARLES REGATTA NAMES NEW CHAIR, TWO NEW MEMBERS TO REGATTA BOARD

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Head of the CharlesRegatta (HOCR), the world’s largest three-day rowing event, announced today that Alexander (Zander) Packard has been named Chair of the Board of Directors.Joining the board as new members are Jon Bernstein and Dave Mingey, who bring extensive experience across financial services and the global sports business landscape to the Regatta. Along with Packard, all three are former collegiate oarsmen who have translated their leadership on the water into successful careers leading global organizations.Packard succeeds Tim Fulham, who served on the Board of Directors for 17 years, including the past three as Chair. During his tenure, Fulham worked closely with Vice Chair Bracknell Baker, who will continue to serve in that role. As HOCR builds on its legacy as both the premier global rowing event and the second-largest sporting event in Boston, the organization continues to expand its leadership to include a broader set of global business leaders.After three years on the Board of Directors, Packard steps into the role of Chair, bringing more than 25 years of experience leading early-stage and high-growth businesses. Over the last two decades Packard has coached and advised leaders across for-profit and nonprofit organizations, from CEOs and Board members to C-suite executives and business unit leaders. Most recently, he served as Chief Integration Officer of One Medical, a publicly traded healthcare services company.“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jon and Dave joining the HOCR Board at this time, bringing deep knowledge of the Massachusetts business community and proven expertise in global sports marketing,” said Zander Packard, Chair of the Board. “As we build on HOCR’s legacy as the premier rowing event in North America, we look forward to continuing to elevate its place as one of Boston’s defining sporting traditions each fall.”Bernstein brings a lifetime love of rowing and deep ties to the Greater Boston business community as PNC regional president for New England. Bernstein previously served as a managing director in the financial institutions group at Barclays. He currently chairs the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, co-chairs the Massachusetts Business Coalition for Early Childhood Education, serves on the board of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the National Rowing Foundation.Mingey joins the HOCR Board with deep experience in the Olympic & Paralympic Movement and brings his robust sports marketing experience to the Regatta. He currently serves as President of Onboard Sports Advisory, a newly launched consultancy within On Board Experiential (OBE), a full-service global marketing agency.Previously, Mingey spent nearly seven years as a Senior Vice President within the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movement, overseeing all commercial partnerships for Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and serving as member of the LA28 executive team.“As HOCR evolves from a world-class regatta into a world-class sporting event with broad cultural reach, we are building on the strength of our Board by adding global sports and business perspectives,” said Tori Stevens, Executive Director of the Head Of The Charles Regatta. “Zander, Jon, and Dave bring experience to accelerate that evolution and expand our impact.”The 61st Head Of The Charles Regatta will take place October 16-18, 2026. The second annual Boston Beach Sprints will be held July 24-26, 2026. For more information visit hocr.org ABOUT HEAD OF THE CHARLES REGATTAFounded in 1965, the Head Of The CharlesRegatta has grown into the world’s largest rowing regatta. The three-day event welcomes 12,000 athletes from over 25 countries and nearly every U.S. state. With more than 375,000 spectators, HOCR generates an estimated economic impact of over $140 million for Massachusetts.HOCR is largely volunteer-driven with more than 2,200 volunteers. The Regatta has long been a leader in inclusion, with fully integrated para-athlete events and one of the only major sporting events of its size to achieve gender parity.Through its partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation and environmental organizations such as the Charles River Watershed Association, HOCR continues to demonstrate leadership in sustainability.Head Of The Charlesis a registered trademark of the Cambridge Boat Club, 2 Gerry’s Landing Road, Cambridge, MA.

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