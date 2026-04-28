Ji Yoon Ahn Achieves Success at the 2025 London Design Awards: Season 2

2025 London Design Awards S2 Featured Winner - Ji Yoon Ahn London Design Awards Featured Winning Entry - Rehab by Ji Yoon Ahn

The 2025 London Design Awards: Season 2 officially announces this year’s winners, celebrating remarkable achievements across creative design worldwide.

The London Design Awards celebrates designers whose achievements represent more than success in competition, but also the pursuit of progress and the essence of excellence in the global design field.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 London Design Awards: Season 2 officially announces this year’s winners, celebrating remarkable achievements across creative design worldwide. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition recognises designers, brands, and studios that exemplify the perfect balance between innovation, purpose, and aesthetic intelligence in modern design.

Season 2 attracted over 6,000 entries from more than 40 countries, reflecting the diversity and ambition of today’s global design landscape.

The Story Behind Ji Yoon Ahn

Ji Yoon Ahn is an award-winning Product Designer at Asana, where she focuses on building systems that bring clarity and efficiency to modern work. Her practice operates at the intersection of human-centred design, scalable systems, and AI-driven experiences, with an emphasis on delivering solutions that are both intuitive and impactful.

With a background in Media Arts and Sciences from Wellesley College, Ji Yoon has led design initiatives across early-stage startups and widely adopted platforms. Her approach is grounded in systems thinking, enabling her to navigate complex problem spaces while delivering thoughtful, production-ready outcomes that align user needs with business objectives.

Her award-winning project, Rehab, reflects this philosophy through a focused response to the challenges faced by ageing populations. The system reimagines rehabilitation as a more connected and supportive experience, integrating adaptive AI, real-time feedback, and intuitive interactions to help older adults stay engaged in their recovery while providing caregivers with greater visibility and reassurance.

Developed independently, Ji Yoon led Rehab from concept through execution, demonstrating a design approach that prioritises not only functionality, but also dignity, confidence, and human connection.

“I’m deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the London Design Awards,” said Ji Yoon Ahn. “Rehab was born from a simple but urgent belief that recovery should never feel isolating, especially for those who need support the most. As our global population ages, we have a responsibility as designers to create systems that not only function, but care. I hope this project contributes to shaping a future where technology uplifts and truly understands the people it serves.”

The Evaluation Process

Entries at the London Design Awards were judged by an international panel of design experts and industry leaders. All submissions underwent a blind evaluation, based on innovation, aesthetic value, functionality, sustainability, and overall impact, ensuring each recognition, including Bouchard Design Collective’s achievement, was awarded purely on merit.

Notable Achievements in Season 2 of the 2025 London Design Awards:

User Experience Design (UX) - Health / Fitness / Wellness

“Each winning entry this year has showcased how designs can go pass its limits,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The London Design Awards celebrates designers whose achievements represent more than success in competition, but also the pursuit of progress and the essence of excellence in the global design field.”

For more information, please contact Ji Yoon Ahn at jiyoonahn428@gmail.com.

About Ji Yoon Ahn

Ji Yoon Ahn is a Product Designer at Asana specialising in human-centred systems, AI-driven experiences, and scalable product design. Her work focuses on creating solutions that enhance clarity, usability, and meaningful interaction across digital platforms.

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