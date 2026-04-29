Furever.AI Wins at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards with AI-Powered Veterinary Triage System

2026 MUSE Design Awards S1 Featured Winner - Furever.AI Furever.AI by Ding Li

AI-driven platform bridges communication gap between pet owners and veterinarians, advancing pre-visit diagnostics and care accessibility.

The achievements of this season’s winners demonstrate how creativity and design continue to influence the way we experience the world.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards continues to serve as a global benchmark for international design awards and creative excellence, celebrating professionals whose work advances the future of design and creativity. Among this year’s distinguished recipients is Furever.AI, an AI-powered pet pre-visit triage system designed to transform how veterinary care begins.

With over 13,000 entries received from around the world, the competition highlights remarkable projects across disciplines including architecture, interior design, product design, advertising, digital media, branding, and experiential design.

Furever.AI addresses a recurring gap in veterinary care: the lack of structured symptom documentation prior to consultation. In many cases, veterinarians must rely on owner recall, which can lead to incomplete assessments, redundant diagnostics, and delays in treatment. The system allows pet owners to upload images or videos of their animals, generating a structured triage report that evaluates pain level, identifies probable conditions, determines urgency, and provides estimated treatment costs. Each submission contributes to a longitudinal symptom timeline that veterinarians can access directly during consultation, offering clearer clinical context at the point of care.

The platform also extends into post-visit care. Veterinarians can configure condition-specific follow-up protocols, which the system executes through automated check-ins, AI-assisted recovery monitoring, and structured updates returned to the treating veterinarian. This continuity helps reduce communication gaps and supports more consistent patient management.

Furever.AI’s image analysis approach is grounded in established veterinary research, including the Feline Grimace Scale (FGS), CatFACS and DogFACS, and convolutional neural network-based pain recognition models. These frameworks support the system’s ability to translate clinically validated assessment methods into a practical, user-facing application.

The project is led by product designer Ding Li and her team members, Siqi Wu, Yi Cao, and Yichia Lu, and was developed through research involving pet owners, veterinarians, and industry professionals across the Asia-Pacific region, followed by usability validation. Furever.AI is currently in development and is seeking veterinary partners and investment to bring the system to market.

The Evaluation Process

Submissions to the MUSE Design Awards are evaluated by an international jury of experts, with evaluations conducted through a blind judging process. Entries are measured on innovation, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and impact. This impartial approach ensures that winners like Ding Li are recognized solely on the strength of their design work.

Notable Achievement in Season 1 of the 2026 MUSE Design Awards:

1. Conceptual Design - Animals / Pet Care Innovation

“The achievements of this season’s winners demonstrate how creativity and design continue to influence the way we experience the world,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

“From architectural spaces to immersive digital experiences, the MUSE Awards celebrate work that sets new standards for global design excellence and creative innovation.”

For further information, please contact Ding Li of Furever.AI at trishadlee21@gmail.com.

About Furever.AI

Furever.AI is a technology platform focused on enhancing communication between pet owners and veterinary professionals through AI-assisted symptom assessment and structured reporting. The system is currently in development and is seeking veterinary partners and investment.

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