New Survey of Parents Finds Isolation Is the #1 Challenge in Raising Neurodivergent Children

Tilt Parenting Report

Tilt Parenting's 10th anniversary survey offers an unprecedented look at what families are really up against — and what they need most.

We needed a new parenting paradigm — one that says no to fear and isolation, and celebrates our kids for exactly who they are. These are relentless parents. And they deserve a world that sees that.” — Debbie Reber, founder & CEO, Tilt Parenting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tilt Parenting today released findings from a survey of 440 parents and caregivers of neurodivergent children, distributed broadly across parenting communities and organizations. Released to mark Tilt’s 10th anniversary, the survey is one of the most comprehensive ever conducted on the real-life experience of raising a neurodivergent child.

Among the key findings:

4.70 / 5 — parents’ average rating for “lack of understanding from communities, schools, and social circles” — the single highest-rated challenge

71% — of parents are formally diagnosed, strongly suspect, or actively exploring their own possible neurodivergence

77% — cite podcasts as their #1 source of information and support — above books, specialists, and family doctors

73% — feel confident in their ability to support their child

The #1 Challenge: Feeling Unseen

Isolation scored higher than every other challenge — above navigating school systems (4.46), family stress (4.51), financial strain (3.67), and their child’s mental health (4.38). Open-ended responses reinforced this with striking consistency, with the words exhausting, lonely, and isolating appearing again and again.

“How isolating it is. I feel like our situation calls for casseroles and check-in texts, but we get left out and ignored.”

— Survey respondent

“It is being told you are a failure in a million ways and rising up again and again because you believe in your children and their inherent value to the world.”

— Survey respondent

What Parents Wish They Could Change for Their Kids

Managing children’s intense behaviors and nervous system dysregulation rated 4.41 out of 5, and children’s mental health rated 4.38 out of 5 — both among the highest-rated challenges. More than a quarter of parents (27%) named their child’s friendships and social connection as a top wish, describing what they longed for with heartbreaking specificity: one real friend, one teacher who truly understood, one moment of genuine belonging. Parents of teens and young adults also pointed to the transition to adulthood — what many called the “post-21 education cliff” — as one of the least-resourced chapters of this journey.

A Family-Wide Journey

71% of respondents are formally identified as neurodivergent, strongly suspect they are, or are actively exploring the possibility — with many describing a cascade of self-discovery triggered by learning about their child’s brain. Despite the weight of the challenges, 73% feel confident in their ability to support their child, a confidence built through years of learning, advocacy, and becoming deeply attuned to who their child is.

What Parents Need Most

Podcasts ranked as the #1 information source, cited by 77% of parents — above books (76%), specialists (56%), and family doctors (15%). When asked what they need most right now, parents named access to trusted experts and strategies (49%), community and connection with other parents (47%), and help understanding and responding to their child’s behavior (45%).

About Tilt Parenting

Founded in 2016 by Debbie Reber, Tilt Parenting is a leading resource for parents and caregivers raising neurodivergent children, offering a podcast, community, courses, and expert resources. The full survey report is available at tiltparenting.com/report.

Methodology

Conducted online in 2025 and distributed broadly across parenting communities and networks within and beyond the Tilt Parenting audience. N=440 parents and caregivers of neurodivergent children. Respondents self-selected.

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