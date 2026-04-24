Business Consultant Tricia Stover of Performance Masters Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricia Stover is the founder and CEO of Performance Masters, a business consulting firm in a category all its own. Her firm diverges from traditional leadership coaching practices in that its focus hinges on a revolutionary and proprietary system, The High Noon Operating System™ that provides a framework to optimize operations, drive growth, move from vision to execution, improve ROI and advance people in the process.

In thinking about this High Noon concept, visualize a clock face. There is always a sweep to a new position, and a strategy that can get you closer to the top (noon). It is a very data intensive system that has just been trademarked. For years, when her clients saw the system in action, they would ask where they could find it for themselves.

Tricia has worked for many years as an associate consultant and strategic partner with Ameriprise Financial in the financial industry, which traditionally has an 80-20 male to female ratio. She is happy to have risen through the ranks, and to help clear the path for the women behind her. Not all women want to help others succeed, and her commitment to foster others led to Tricia Stover being named among the radio team’s Most Empowering Women in America. Tricia runs Mastermind groups and helps business women still in their 20’s explore their way forward.

Tricia has a degree in Business Science & Strategic Leadership, and credentials as an Executive Coach through IAP and holds a BFA™ (Behavioral Financial Advisor) designation. She stresses:

“It’s nice to have the credentials but I must say coaching is not really my swim lane anymore. The term business strategist is the closest I can reference.”

Tricia Stover works with leaders, CEOs, financial advisors, and organizational teams across the country to help them align strategy, leadership, and systems so their organizations can perform at their highest potential. She has a unique way of driving results and fostering organizational development. Tricia's work sits at the intersection of data, people, and execution. She is known for translating complex business challenges into clear, actionable strategy—helping leaders make smarter decisions and build organizations that boast greater engagement, growth and retention.

She founded Performance Masters nearly five years ago, initially under a different name, and modified it when she moved to Arizona. The name arose from desire to focus on the performance of a business as opposed to just looking at data. They establish metrics, steer behaviors, and configure the growth pattern for each company’s workers.

“Going forward I will help people by delivering actionable solutions. It is much more objective than coaching, which is traditionally subjective. I get most new clients by referral and am proud of the scale achieved in the past two years. We don’t change who people are; rather what they are doing, with updated systems and ways of thinking.”

This performance guru has watched clients blossom anywhere from 30 to 135% in net flows. It’s just a matter of having the right tools and answers laid out for them. The podcast is an excellent opportunity to hear about the High Noon Operating System™ and get an inside track.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tricia Stover of Performance Masters in an interview with Jim Masters

on Monday April 20th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-business-consultant-tricia/id1785721253?i=1000763018901

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-business-consultant-tricia-stover-of-performance-masters-331148712

https://open.spotify.com/episode/75VAXFr8JRyoRWwnkrw2gn

For more information about Tricia Stover and Performance Masters please visit www.performance-masters.com

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