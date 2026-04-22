Geotab data shows how UK fleets are building resilience through EV adoption and safety improvements

State of Commercial Transportation Report - UK

‘2026 State of Commercial Transportation Report’ highlights the UK as the global benchmark for vehicle safety and electrification

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today spotlighted the European trends within its 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report, titled " Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention ." Drawing from a massive anonymised dataset of nearly 6 million connected vehicle subscriptions and 100 billion daily data points, the report identifies an inflection point for the global fleet industry.As fleets worldwide face a perfect storm of inflation, high interest rates, and aging vehicle lifecycles, the ability to absorb market shocks without losing momentum has emerged as the primary survival strategy. In Europe, that resilience is being built on a foundation of electrification confidence, improving safety outcomes, and a shift toward predictive intelligence.United Kingdom: leading Europe in safety and electrificationThe UK delivered standout performance across the report's key indicators. UK collision rates fell by 21.6% year-over-year — the largest safety improvement in Europe. EV penetration reached 10.8% of all Geotab-connected vehicles, the highest of any country globally on the platform, with a 76.5% year-over-year growth in new EV activations. Together, these figures position the UK as a mature market that has successfully moved beyond early adoption into mass-market electrification, while simultaneously achieving the continent's strongest safety gains.Europe: the EV "double-powerhouse"The transition to electric vehicles has diverged into distinct regional speeds of adoption, and Europe leads on both fronts. Electric vehicles make up 8.0% of all Geotab-connected vehicles in the EU, compared to just 1.6% in the United States. More significantly, the EU recorded a 146.2% increase in the number of new EV activations — the highest of any region globally. Europe is not only adding more electric vehicles; it is accelerating the speed at which it adds them. Roughly one in every five new vehicles joining the Geotab platform in Europe is now electric."European fleets are proving that resilience is more than simply weathering the storm — it's about operating with greater confidence than any other region in the world," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Geotab. "Our data shows that European operators trust electric vehicles, use more of the battery, charge smarter, and achieve a faster return on investment. That operational maturity, combined with significant safety gains, is what positions Europe as the global benchmark."Operational maturity: trusting the batteryBeyond acquisition, European fleets are demonstrating significantly greater confidence in daily EV operations. Analysis of the depth of discharge — the amount of battery capacity consumed in a day — reveals a clear confidence gap:European fleets utilise an average of 48% of their battery capacity daily, compared to just 36% in the U.S.European operators frequently use mid-shift charging to push beyond 100% of daily range capacity.55% of European EVs charge only after the battery drops below 50%, compared to just 35% in North America — indicating far less "panic-charging" behaviour. Geotab research also confirms that average battery degradation is only 2.3% per year, countering persistent concerns about battery longevity. By leveraging data insights to verify battery health, fleet managers can transition from fixed replacement schedules to condition-based retention, lowering the lifetime cost per mile.Safety: measurable progress across the continentThe report confirms significant progress in road safety across Europe. Between 2024 and 2025, European collision rates fell by 12.7%, anchored by the UK's standout 21.6% reduction — the largest in Europe — and a 9.1% improvement in Spain. Globally, active users of Geotab's safety solutions achieve 28.7% fewer collisions than non-users.However, risk remains highly concentrated. The riskiest 10% of drivers account for 1 in 5 collisions and are 7.4 times more likely to crash than the safest drivers. Severe speeding — exceeding the limit by more than 20% — triggers a 7-fold surge in collision probability within just five seconds, underscoring the case for real-time in-cab coaching over retrospective reporting.These findings echo Geotab's pan-European driver survey , in which 95% of commercial drivers said accident risk has increased over the past five years — yet 69% expressed support for adopting new in-cab technology to improve performance."The industry is navigating a perfect storm of economic pressure, but the data shows that fleets are responding with incredible adaptability," said Mike Branch, Vice President of Data and Analytics at Geotab. "Whether it is using predictive AI to identify maintenance failures before they happen, or building the confidence to fully utilise electric assets, the most resilient fleets are the ones treating data as their primary defensive layer against volatility."AI shifts from reporting to strategyGenerative AI is reshaping fleet management across the continent, moving users from simple administrative reporting to strategic decision-making. Data from Geotab Ace, the company's generative AI assistant, shows that 65% of AI queries now focus on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. More significantly, users are evolving from basic discovery ("What can you do?") to conversational partnerships — asking complex, multi-step follow-up questions to solve unique operational problems in real time.For a detailed look at the trends reshaping commercial transportation, download the full 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report: https://www.geotab.com/uk/resources/ebook/state-of-commercial-transportation-2026/ About the reportThe 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report is based on primary trends observed during 2024 and 2025, supported by longitudinal studies extending back to 2021. European data in this report covers France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.###Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicles and asset management, serving approximately 100,000 customers worldwide. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia, Geotab leverages advanced data analytics and AI to optimize fleet performance, reduce costs, and drive efficiency. Processing 100 billion data points daily from over 5 million vehicle subscriptions, Geotab supports Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government. Celebrating 25 years of innovation, Geotab remains committed to safety, sustainability, and data security. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk

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