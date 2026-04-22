What Does the Competitive Landscape of the Healthcare Buildings Market Look Like

Healthcare Buildings Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare buildings market is dominated by a mix of global construction firms, healthcare infrastructure developers, engineering and design companies, and specialized medical facility solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced hospital design, modular and prefabricated construction techniques, sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions, and integration of smart healthcare technologies to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and long-term care facilities. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and long-term positioning within the rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Healthcare Buildings Market?

• According to our research, Skanska AB led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s healthcare construction and infrastructure development capabilities, which are directly aligned with the healthcare buildings market, offer a comprehensive portfolio of hospital construction, sustainable building solutions, project management services, and advanced engineering expertise that support modern healthcare facility development, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and high-quality patient care environments across global markets.

How Concentrated Is The Healthcare Buildings Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s project-based nature, high capital requirements, regional regulatory variations, and the involvement of numerous local and international construction firms, which limit large-scale consolidation while enabling specialized players to compete. Leading vendors such as Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty plc, DPR Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Hochtief AG, AECOM Technology, Vinci Construction, Bouygues Construction, Hassan Allam Holding, and McCarthy Holdings, Inc. maintain competitive advantage through large-scale project execution capabilities, expertise in healthcare infrastructure development, adoption of sustainable building practices, and strong engineering and project management capabilities. At the same time, several regional contractors and niche construction firms contribute to competitive intensity, driving innovation in modular construction, cost optimization, and faster project delivery. As demand for modern healthcare facilities continues to rise, strategic partnerships, infrastructure investments, and technological advancements in construction are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while maintaining opportunities for specialized and regional participants across the evolving healthcare buildings market.

• Leading companies include:

o Skanska AB (1%)

o Balfour Beatty plc (1%)

o DPR Construction (1%)

o Whiting-Turner Contracting Co (1%)

o Hochtief AG (1%)

o AECOM Technology (1%)

o Vinci Construction (1%)

o Bouygues Construction (0.5%)

o Hassan Allam Holding (0.4%)

o McCarthy Holdings, Inc. (0.4%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: RSC Architects, Skanska USA, HKS Architects, Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Turner Construction Company, Gilbane Building Company, Fluor Corporation, AECOM, Mortenson Construction, Bird Construction Inc., AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., EllisDon Corporation, PCL Constructors Canada Inc., Stantec Inc., Aecon Group Inc., and Hatch Ltd. are the major companies operating in this region.

• Asia Pacific: CPB Contractors, Built, ICON, Webuild Group, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Communications Construction Company, Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Sunnyda House Co., Ltd., Shimizu Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Takenaka Corporation, Fujita Corporation, Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Samsung C&T Corporation, Daewoo Engineering & Construction, POSCO E&C, Lotte Engineering & Construction, HDC Hyundai Development Company, Kyeryong Construction Industrial Co., Ltd. are the major companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Bouygues Construction SA, Sweco Group, SACYR S.A., Bouygues SA, Skanska AB, Hochtief AG, Ferrovial SE, and Balfour Beatty plc are the major companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Skanska AB Metrostav AS, Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi A.S, Kovalska Industrial-Construction Group, Bouygues Construction, Skanska and Eiffage are the major companies in this region.

• South America: PORR, Bouygues Construction, Medicadiz Hospital, Skanska, Eiffage, Acciona and Cencosud Construction are the major companies operating in this region.

• Middle East: Arabtec Construction LLC, Saudi Binladin Group (SBG), NEOM Co., Prestige Constructions, International Hospitals Construction Co. (IHCC), Thumbay Builders and Arabian Construction Company (ACC) are the major companies in this region.

• Africa: Aveng Group, Orascom Construction, Hassan Allam Holding and Arbico Plc, Bigen Group, Saint-Gobain Africa and Enza Construction are the major companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• 5G-enabled smart healthcare infrastructure is transforming the healthcare buildings market by enhancing connectivity, operational efficiency, and real-time patient care capabilities across modern healthcare facilities.

• Example: In January 2026, Bordeaux University Hospital (CHU), in collaboration with Bouygues Telecom Business and Ericsson, launched the 5MART HO5PITAL project to deploy 5G connectivity across 18 hospital buildings.

• The solution integrates hybrid 5G networks, edge computing, and advanced geolocation capabilities to support telemedicine, optimize clinical workflows, improve patient experience, and strengthen safety, training, and overall healthcare facility performance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• AI-Driven Smart Hospital Infrastructure Enhancing Efficiency and Patient Care

• Sustainable and Green Healthcare Buildings Supporting Environmental and Operational Goals

• Biotechnology and Precision Medicine Transforming Healthcare Facility Design

• Resilient Healthcare Infrastructure Upgrades Supporting Capacity and Service Continuity

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