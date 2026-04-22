Stewardverse Strategies Launches Leadership Institute and Convenes Business Leaders to Address Forces Shaping the Future

Stewardverse Strategies launches its Leadership Institute on Earth Day 2026, convening business leaders in Minneapolis to advance stewardship-driven leadership.

Our world requires a broader field of vision from business leaders than what is on display today, because people and natural systems are under real strain.” — Devry Boughner Vorwerk

EXCELSIOR, MN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Earth Day 2026, Stewardverse Strategies is convening business leaders, investors, innovators, students, and civic voices at The Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis, bringing together a cross-sector group to examine the forces shaping sustainable business. The Stewardverse Business Forum , beginning at 9:45 a.m. CT, anchors the firm’s emergence as a convener in the sustainable solutions space and marks the launch of the Stewardverse Leadership Institute, a new platform focused on developing leaders equipped for a more complex, unstable, and geopolitically fractured world.At the center of the Institute is a clear definition of leadership for this moment: a Stewardverse leader—a courageous leader in service of people, nature, and future generations. The Stewardverse leadership practice recognizes that business depends on two essential inputs—people and natural systems—and calls for their care, respect, and elevation as central to business strategy, risk management, and generational value creation.“Earth Day is the right moment to widen the conversation about what business leadership requires now,” said Devry Boughner Vorwerk , founder of Stewardverse Strategies. “At Stewardverse Strategies, we see leadership differently. Business leaders must be drivers of financial success while advancing the success of people and nature at the same time. There are many great examples globally and locally. To be a steward leader is not a constraint; it is a commitment to something greater.”The Forum is kicked off with inspiration from David Gelles, Author of the New York Times bestseller, The Man Who Broke Capitalism. Gelles will share insights from his latest book, dirtbag billionaire, How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave It All Away.Participants will engage across six areas shaping the operating environment: AI and Quantum, Natural Resources, Workforce Demographics, Local and Global Commerce, Health and Wellness, and Integrity and Ethics. Together, these forces reflect a profound shift—from technological acceleration and resource constraints to changing labor dynamics, evolving international trade systems, rising expectations for well-being, and renewed demands for truth and accountability. Discussions will center on the implications for corporate strategy, governance, and long-term value creation, and during lunch Michele Wucker, author of Gray Rhino and You Are What You Risk will address the obvious risks companies carry on their balance sheets.The Forum features keynote speaker Bill George, former CEO of Medtronic and a leading voice on purpose-driven leadership. “The most effective leaders understand that business does not operate apart from society—it operates within it,” said Bill George. “What Stewardverse Leadership brings forward is a broader view of leadership—one that integrates performance with responsibility and recognizes the interdependence between business, people, and the natural world.”Executives representing companies of all sizes are participating, including 3M, APCO, Ecolab, Kurita, Lunds & Byerlys, Storm Creek, Pentair, SeaChange, Viridian Ecosystems, MPSC, Inc., and WSP, among others.“When people and nature are the heartwood of every initiative - be it wildfire mitigation, finance solutions, or agroforestry-based carbon credits for smallholder farmers - communities thrive, nature is nourished and economies flourish.” Chris Samuel, Chief Impact & Corporate Affairs Officer, Viridian Ecosystems. “The Stewardverse Forum and Leadership Institute is a canopy and catalyst for companies and leaders committed in service to people, nature and future generations.”The launch of the Stewardverse Leadership Institute formalizes a leadership practice, creating a platform for thought leadership, impact research, executive learning, leadership development, and cross-sector engagement. The Institute plans to equip leaders to navigate systemic risk, respond to emerging challenges, and lead with clarity, truth, and integrity in a rapidly changing global landscape.“Our world requires a broader field of vision from business leaders than what is on display today, because people and natural systems are under real strain,” said Boughner Vorwerk. “Leadership in business cannot bend to political winds whichever way they blow—it is too consequential to reverse course when so much is at stake. This moment demands courageous leaders who hold steady to values and lead with agility through the storms.”By convening this dialogue at The Hennepin, Stewardverse Strategies positions Minneapolis not only as a center of business, but as a place where the relationship between commerce and community continues to evolve. The Forum underscores a defining idea: the next chapter of business will be shaped by those who understand stewardship as central to financial performance.

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