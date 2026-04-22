Datallen Draw Global Retailers with Electronic Shelf Label and Digital Signage Solutions at Two Major China Exhibitions

Electronic labels at the 139th Canton Fair Sunlux and Datallen at the 139th Canton Fair Sunlux Barcode scanners at China Shop 2026

Datallen and Sunlux IoT showcased electronic shelf labels, barcode scanners, and LCD digital signage at two major China exhibitions in April 2026

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2026, Datallen and its parent company Sunlux IoT participated in two major trade events in China – the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou and the China (Hangzhou) Retail Expo (China Shop 2026) in Hangzhou. The two exhibitions provided a platform for the companies to demonstrate their electronic shelf labels (ESL), barcode scanning devices, and LCD digital signage to a broad audience of international buyers, retailers, logistics operators, and system integrators.

The back‑to‑back appearances reflected continued global interest in China’s smart retail technologies, particularly solutions that address operational efficiency, real‑time pricing, and in‑store digitalisation.

Participation at the 139th Canton Fair

The 139th Canton Fair, held in Guangzhou, is recognised as one of the world’s largest and most influential trade events. At booth E15‑16 in hall 17.2, Datallen and Sunlux IoT presented a range of products designed for retail, warehousing, and industrial environments.

The displayed portfolio included:

- Barcode scanners – industrial‑grade models with impact resistance and dust protection for harsh conditions, alongside commercial handheld, desktop, and embedded units for retail and logistics applications.

- Electronic labels – supporting dynamic pricing and real‑time updates. Multiple sizes were available, including versions rated for cold chain and freezer environments.

- LCD digital signage – capable of playing dynamic content, using preset templates, and enabling centralised management. Bulk updates and cloud synchronisation allowed large‑scale deployments to be refreshed with a single operation.

Throughout the fair, the booth attracted steady foot traffic from professional visitors representing retail chains, logistics firms, and manufacturing sectors. Many discussions focused on how these tools could reduce manual workload and improve operational efficiency.

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Presence at China Shop 2026 (Hangzhou)

At the same time as the Canton Fair，Datallen and Sunlux IoT exhibited at the China (Hangzhou) Retail Expo, a three‑day event dedicated to retail technology and digital transformation. At booth 2B69, the companies highlighted their core product lines with a particular focus on ESLs and barcode scanners.

Key exhibits at the Hangzhou expo included:

- Electronic shelf labels – using e‑ink technology for paper‑like readability. The system supported remote batch updates, scheduled changes, or real‑time price adjustments. Target applications included supermarkets, convenience stores, fresh food chains, and pharmacies.

- LCD Digital Display – high‑definition full‑colour displays capable of showing images, videos, and QR codes. In addition to real-time information updates, Datallen also showcased hanging digital displays and portable digital signage, available in multiple sizes and form factors to flexibly meet advertising and promotional needs across different retail scenarios.

- Barcode scanners – featuring decoding algorithms for damaged, blurry, or high‑density barcodes. Plug‑and‑play design with broad compatibility made them suitable for checkout counters, warehouses, and logistics hubs.

A special exhibit at the booth included sample items produced by Sunlux IoT’s own micro‑nano 3D printing equipment.

According to onsite observations, visitors at the Hangzhou expo showed particular interest in product stability, total cost of ownership, and maintenance requirements. The Datallen and Sunlux IoT teams provided targeted answers and case studies, which helped build confidence among potential partners.

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Focus on Practical, Deployable Technologies

Across both exhibitions, the product demonstrations emphasised reliability, ease of integration, and adaptability to real world retail environments rather than experimental concepts. Electronic shelf labels, for instance, were shown as tools for reducing pricing errors and enabling dynamic promotions, while barcode scanners addressed the need for fast, accurate data capture in high throughput settings.

Industry observers noted that solutions combining digital displays with data capture are increasingly seen as building blocks for connected store operations. The ability to synchronise pricing, inventory, and promotional content across multiple locations was a recurring topic of conversation among attendees.

These solutions are supported by real world deployments across retail chains, logistics hubs, manufacturing facilities, and healthcare institutions in multiple countries, demonstrating the companies’ track record in addressing diverse operational requirements.

About Sunlux IoT and Datallen

With nearly two decades of experience in IoT and wireless technologies, Sunlux IoT provides barcode scanning and data identification solutions for retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Datallen, a subsidiary of Sunlux IoT, focuses on digital display technologies including electronic shelf labels and LCD digital signage. Together, the two brands aim to deliver practical, cost‑effective hardware and software that support data‑driven retail and industrial operations.

Through their participation in the 139th Canton Fair and China Shop 2026, Datallen and Sunlux IoT demonstrated a continued commitment to providing deployable smart retail solutions that address operational challenges faced by global retailers, distributors, and logistics providers.

SUNLUX Live at Canton Fair Day 1 – Smart Retail Solutions in Action

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