64K Cellssense Expands in Asia with Clinique Eden Suisse Collaboration, Names Dylan Kuo Ambassador

64K Cellssense hosted its flagship Shenzhen gala to mark a new stage of Asia-Pacific expansion for the Swiss-rooted wellness brand. Aubry Lucien, Vice President of Clinique Eden Suisse, delivers a keynote on systemic wellness at the 64K Cellssense Shenzhen gala. The 64K Cellssense SUPREME DIAMOND collection presented at the Shenzhen gala, reflecting the brand’s system-based approach to aesthetic wellness.

The Shenzhen gala marked the regional debut of a new system innovation, supported by Swiss clinical collaboration and ETH Zurich research.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 64K Cellssense , the Swiss-rooted longevity brand focused on systemic wellness and lifestyle science, hosted its flagship gala, “Blue Diamond Legacy · Mastering Time,” at the Shangri-La Shenzhen on April 11, 2026.A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE IN SWISS LONGEVITY SCIENCEThe gala highlighted 64K Cellssense’s unique position within the Swiss longevity ecosystem. Operating at the intersection of biomedical research and refined lifestyle, 64K Cellssense also underscored at the gala its strategic collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse , a Switzerland-based clinical institution in the Canton of Vaud. This collaboration reinforces the brand’s positioning within the Swiss clinical wellness landscape and supports its long-term expansion across Asia-Pacific markets.64K Cellssense’s Swiss scientific positioning is further supported by jointly published research with ETH Zurich researchers in Cell Biomaterials, a Cell Press journal. In that publication, the brand appears through its research division affiliation, reinforcing its role in scientific collaboration rather than brand storytelling alone. This also reflects the brand’s long-held belief that advancements in quality of life and well-being should be grounded in robust technical foundations and sustained scientific inquiry.THE PHILOSOPHY OF "SYSTEMIC EXCELLENCE"During the event, Aubry Lucien, Vice President of Clinique Eden Suisse, presented a keynote on the "Systemic Wellness" model."True longevity is an architectural challenge," said Mr. Lucien. "Our collaborative framework with 64K Cellssense approaches the human system as an integrated whole—combining lifestyle structuring, environmental adaptation, and physical recovery. This is not about short-term solutions; but about sustained vitality through Swiss precision."DYLAN KUO: THE ICON OF "MASTERING TIME"The appointment of Dylan Kuo as Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador underscores the brand’s commitment to long-term consistency and personal discipline. Known for his enduring public image and structured self-management, Kuo embodies the 64K Cellssense philosophy of “Mastering Time.”“Consistency is the foundation of any lasting vitality,” Mr. Kuo stated. “My engagement with 64K Cellssense is based on a shared belief in stability and structured lifestyle management. Their system-based approach provides a reliable framework for maintaining peak condition amidst a demanding professional schedule.”REGIONAL DEBUT OF A SYSTEMIC AESTHETIC INNOVATIONA highlight of the gala was the regional debut of SUBLIME RADIANCE, a new addition to the brand’s SUPREME DIAMOND collection. Together with REJUVENATION MIRACLE and COLLAGEVIGOR REVIVAL, the formulation expands 64K Cellssense’s system-based approach to aesthetic wellness.The SUBLIME RADIANCE development is based on the proprietary “2-6-1 Purification Architecture,” informed by research into autophagy-related mechanisms and NNT-associated pathways. Third-party observational evaluations indicated time-dependent variation across selected appearance-related parameters over structured 14- and 28-day periods."64K Cellssense is building a long-term bridge between Swiss clinical and scientific resources and the evolving wellness needs of Asia-Pacific consumers," said Ms. Abigail, CEO of 64K Cellssense Greater China. "Our strategic collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse and our jointly published research with ETH Zurich reflect the brand’s long-term commitment to scientific rigor, robust technical foundations, and premium wellness innovation.”ABOUT 64K CELLSSENSE64K Cellssense is a Swiss-rooted longevity brand focused on systemic wellness, lifestyle science, and cross-border scientific collaboration. Through its collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse and jointly published research with ETH Zurich, the brand develops premium wellness solutions that integrate scientific credibility with refined lifestyle design.

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