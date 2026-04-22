Intensive Treatment Systems Expands Addiction Care Access with 24/7 Intake Hub in West Phoenix

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intensive Treatment Systems (ITS), a leading Arizona-based provider of substance use disorder treatment, is expanding awareness of its 24/7 access model as more individuals seek immediate, accessible care for addiction across the state.With rising demand for opioid, fentanyl, alcohol, and polysubstance treatment, many individuals and families continue to face delays in accessing care. Intensive Treatment Systems is addressing this gap through walk-in availability, same-day intake, and a statewide network of clinics designed to reduce barriers and provide support when it is needed most.Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), one of the clinic’s core services, combines FDA-approved medications with counseling and behavioral therapies to treat substance use disorders . This evidence-based approach helps reduce cravings, manage withdrawal symptoms, and support long-term recovery outcomes.“Access to care is one of the biggest challenges in addiction treatment,” said a spokesperson for Intensive Treatment Systems. “By offering 24/7 support, walk-in services , and same-day intake, we are removing obstacles so individuals can begin treatment the moment they are ready.”Intensive Treatment Systems provides comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment across multiple Arizona locations, including Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale, and San Tan Valley. Services include individual counseling, group therapy, family support, psychiatric care, and intensive outpatient programs (IOP), alongside peer support from individuals with lived recovery experience.The organization also offers specialized programs for vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, veterans, and individuals with co-occurring mental health conditions. Integrated care ensures that both physical and behavioral health needs are addressed as part of the recovery process.In addition to clinic-based care, Intensive Treatment Systems operates a mobile treatment unit to extend services into the community, improving access for individuals who may face transportation or logistical challenges. Transportation to and from clinics is also available, further reducing barriers to entry.The organization’s nearly 30 years of experience, combined with partnerships with hospitals, justice systems, and AHCCCS, positions it as a trusted provider of addiction treatment in Arizona. Its approach emphasizes dignity, community support, and long-term recovery rather than short-term solutions.For individuals unsure where to begin, the clinic encourages simple first steps such as walking into a location, calling a care advocate, or requesting a same-day appointment. The focus remains on meeting individuals where they are and guiding them toward recovery without judgment.As conversations around addiction continue to evolve, Intensive Treatment Systems remains committed to providing accessible, evidence-based care that helps individuals rebuild their lives and reconnect with their communities.About Intensive Treatment SystemsIntensive Treatment Systems is an Arizona-based addiction treatment provider offering Medication Assisted Treatment, counseling, and integrated outpatient care. With multiple locations across Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, and surrounding areas, the organization provides 24/7 access, same-day intake, and community-focused services designed to support long-term recovery from substance use disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.