Eseye strengthens global IoT resilience with SGP.32 eSIM orchestration

Eseye

Combining SGP.32 remote provisioning with multi-IMSI, intelligent fallback and managed eSIM orchestration to ensure resilient global IoT connectivity.

GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eseye , a recognised leader in global IoT connectivity, today announced the integration of SGP.32 capabilities into its existing AnyNet+ eSIM and Infinity Connectivity Management Platform. By combining remote SIM provisioning with multi-IMSI, intelligent fallback, and managed connectivity orchestration, the solution enables enterprises to deploy and scale IoT globally with greater resilience, control, and continuity.SGP.32, the latest GSMA RSP standard purpose-built for IoT, is designed to make it easier to remotely manage IoT device connections, particularly constrained endpoints. Eseye’s solution gives enterprises unified control and choice across all RSP models (SGP.02, SGP.22, and SGP.32) from a single interface for more practical, resilient global IoT connectivity management.Advanced Orchestration for Resilient IoTThe SGP.32 standard introduces the eSIM Orchestrator (eSO) role, which manages profile lifecycle, network selection, compliance, and unified billing. Eseye’s Infinity platform embodies this role, providing a single pane of glass for orchestration, analytics, and control across global deployments. But while SGP.32 defines how profiles are delivered, resilience is not built into the specification alone. Uptime, network fallback behaviour, multi-network continuity and operational guardrails remain critical to success in real-world IoT environments.Eseye addresses this by combining SGP.32 with its proven multi-IMSI capability, bootstrap connectivity with managed services and network orchestration, helping enterprises avoid disruption and maintain continuity across complex, long-lived deployments. Eseye’s wider eSIM orchestration platform supports a broad ecosystem of RSP providers, including leading vendors such as Thales, IDEMIA and Kigen, reflecting its flexible, vendor-agnostic approach to global IoT connectivity.Customers benefit from global coverage across 800+ networks in 190 countries delivering near 100% connectivity uptime resilience, robust regulatory compliance, support for high performance IoT use cases and a proven track record of over 1,000 successful IoT project deployments.Practical Approach to ConnectivityIndustry analyst Transforma Insights notes in its paper that SGP.32 is not a “magic wand” that instantly solves all multi-country IoT connectivity challenges. Commercial contracts, back-end processes, regulatory compliance, and operational management of connectivity remain essential considerations.Eseye’s managed service model provides expert guidance, migration support, and connectivity orchestration to help enterprises integrate SGP.32 alongside existing solutions, such as multi-IMSI and SGP.02, throughout their IoT connectivity journey. This approach ensures enterprises benefit from SGP.32, where appropriate, while maintaining resilience, regulatory compliance including data sovereignty, and operational simplicity. It also addresses the growing concerns of a ‘DIY’ approach to SGP.32, which can quickly become operationally complex and present significant risks of devices being disconnected.Without a unified and fully managed orchestration layer, SGP.32 shifts critical technical and commercial complexity onto the enterprise, forcing them to handle ongoing technical configuration and commercial agreement changes that can ultimately leave devices stranded in the field with no way to reconnect.Ian Marsden, CTO and Co-Founder at Eseye commented, “SGP.32 is an important step forward for IoT, but true resilience depends on how it’s implemented. By integrating SGP.32 into our Infinity platform and AnyNet+ eSIM, Eseye delivers multi‑network continuity, fallback and orchestration guardrails - so enterprises get the resilience they need without having to become connectivity experts or effectively run their own MVNO.”“However, the industry should be careful not to confuse remote provisioning with operational resilience: giving customers a red button to switch networks without the right guardrails may sound empowering, but in practice it can increase risk, complexity and the chances of self-inflicted outages. The real opportunity is to give enterprises the best of both worlds, the flexibility of remote provisioning with the operational guardrails, automation and expertise needed to protect uptime at global scale.”Key Considerations for EnterprisesMost enterprises will utilise SGP.32 as part of a managed service, rather than a DIY solution due to the operational complexity involved in managing multiple network profiles, contracts, technical configurations and connectivity platforms. The key considerations identified by Eseye for enterprises utilising SGP.32 are:-SGP.32 is particularly well suited to constrained IoT devices, such as those without SMS capability or using lightweight protocols like LwM2M or CoAP, where a pull‑based remote provisioning model offers clear technical advantages.-Enterprises should prioritise partners with proven, end‑to‑end experience across multiple remote SIM provisioning models, including SGP.02, SGP.22 and SGP.32, alongside multi‑IMSI and roaming connectivity. This continuity helps ensure architectural consistency as IoT requirements and standards evolve.-Remote SIM provisioning is most effective when used strategically, supporting initial localisation, lifecycle management and resilience, rather than as a mechanism for frequent commercial profile switching, which can introduce additional operational complexity.-A unified orchestration and intelligence layer remains critical. Enterprises benefit from partners that combine connectivity, orchestration, resilience mechanisms and regulatory expertise within a single managed environment, reducing the operational burden of managing multiple providers, commercials, profiles and regional requirements.-Migration between SGP.02, SGP.22 and SGP.32 should be approached as a managed transition, supported within a common orchestration framework.While physical and technical constraints mean migration is not always seamless, a unified platform provides a more practical and controlled path as the ecosystem matures.ABOUT ESEYEAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity, eSIM Orchestration, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing, resilient global connectivity. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT and wireless connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices and locations across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology enables advanced federated localization, allowing Enterprises and MNOs to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles and FWA deployments across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery experience for companies including TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, Eseye provides fully managed, secure, and future-proofed IoT and FWA connectivity solutions that support mission-critical applications and long-term success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more: www.eseye.com

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