Saudi Arabia's financial talent development gains momentum as sector expands
Vision 2030 places strong emphasis on developing human capital as a cornerstone of the Kingdom's future growth.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Business Group's latest interview with the Financial Academy examines the growing importance of human capital in supporting the Kingdom's evolving financial services industry
— Mana bin Mohammed Alkhamasan
Saudi Arabia's financial services industry is undergoing a period of rapid and far-reaching transformation as the Kingdom advances the objectives of Vision 2030, with human capital development emerging as a defining priority for sustaining long-term growth and global competitiveness. A new feature produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with the Financial Academy, explores how targeted investment in professional development and specialised training is equipping the sector to meet the demands of an increasingly sophisticated financial landscape.
The discussion highlights a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia's financial ecosystem: assets under management in the capital market surpassed SR1trn for the first time in 2024. Over the past decade, market capitalisation has expanded by approximately 463% to reach around $2.7trn, reflecting the remarkable pace of growth across the Kingdom's financial markets. This expansion has been accompanied by a growing pipeline of listings, accelerated financial technology licensing and the widespread adoption of digital payments, collectively signalling a financial industry in the midst of profound modernisation.
As markets grow more complex and diversified, so too do the demands placed on the workforce. Demand is rising sharply for specialised expertise in digital finance, risk management, sustainability and regulatory compliance, making continuous professional development not merely beneficial, but essential to the sector's continued evolution.
The interview also highlights the central role of the Financial Academy in supporting organisations operating within Saudi Arabia's financial services industry. Through rigorous training programmes, internationally recognised certifications and tailored learning initiatives, the institution works closely with financial organisations to identify skills gaps and design programmes that directly address the sector's shifting requirements.
Mana bin Mohammed Alkhamasan, CEO of the Financial Academy, said human capital development is becoming a central pillar of Saudi Arabia's financial sector expansion.
"Vision 2030 places strong emphasis on developing human capital as a cornerstone of the Kingdom's future growth. As financial services continue to expand in scale and complexity, strengthening professional capabilities across the industry will be essential to sustaining innovation, maintaining regulatory standards and supporting Saudi Arabia's broader economic ambitions."
Investment in financial sector training and professional development is expected to approach SR1bn annually by the mid-2020s, underscoring the strategic commitment to building a world-class workforce capable of driving the Kingdom's long-term economic transformation.
Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of Video Content, said the discussion reflects the growing recognition of talent development as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's financial future.
"Saudi Arabia's financial sector has expanded at a remarkable pace over the past decade, opening new frontiers across capital markets, financial technology and investment services. Our discussion with the Financial Academy highlights how institutions dedicated to professional development are helping ensure the Kingdom's talent base keeps pace with this rapid transformation."
The interview is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/report-trade-shifts-and-value-creation-across-the-red-sea-corridor-middle-east-focus-report/
ARABIC VERSION
تنمية الكفاءات المالية في السعودية تواكب توسع القطاع وتعزز جاهزيته للمستقبل
الرياض
يشهد القطاع المالي في المملكة العربية السعودية مرحلة متقدمة من التحول والتوسع، مدفوعا˝
بمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، في وقتٍ تبرز فيه تنمية الكفاءات البشرية بوصفها أحد
المرتكزات الرئيسة لضمان استدامة النمو وتعزيز القدرة التنافسية للقطاع على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وفي هذا السياق، سلطت مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال، بالتعاون مع الأكاديمية المالية، الضوء على الأهمية المتصاعدة للاستثمار في التطوير المهني والتدريب التخصصي، ودوره في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية لمواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة التي يشهدها القطاع المالي في المملكة. ويأتي ذلك في ظل اتساع نطاق الخدمات المالية، وتنامي الحاجة إلى خبرات أكثر تخصصا˝ تتلاءم مع بيئة مالية تتسم بدرجة أعلى من التعقيد والتنوع .
ويعكس هذا التوجه حجم التحول الذي يشهده السوق المالي السعودي، إذ تجاوزت الأصول المدارة في سوق رأس المال حاجز التريليون ريال للمرة الأولى خلال العام 2024، بينما سجلت القيمة السوقية نموا˝ لافتا˝ خلال العقد الماضي بلغ نحو %463 لتصل إلى ما يقارب 2.7 تريليون دولار، في مؤشر واضح على الزخم الذي يشهده القطاع المالي في المملكة. كما تزامن هذا النمو مع تزايد الطروحات، وتسارع وتيرة ترخيص شركات التقنية المالية، واتساع استخدام المدفوعات الرقمية، بما يؤكد أن القطاع يمضي في مسار تحديث شامل وعميق.
ومع هذا التوسع، تتزايد الحاجة إلى كوادر تمتلك خبرات نوعية في مجالات التمويل الرقمي،
وإدارة المخاطر، والاستدامة، والامتثال التنظيمي، وهو الأمر الذي يجعل التطوير المهني
المستمر ضرورة استراتيجية، لا مجرد خيار داعم؛ فكلما تنوعت أدوات السوق وتعقدت
متطلباته، ارتفعت أهمية بناء قاعدة بشرية قادرة على التعامل مع هذه التحولات بكفاءة ومرونة.
ويبرز في هذا الإطار دور الأكاديمية المالية باعتبارها أحد الممكنات الرئيسة لتطوير رأس المال البشري في القطاع، من خلال ما تقدمه من برامج تدريبية متخصصة، وشهادات مهنية معترف
بها دوليا˝، ومبادرات تعليمية مصممة وفق احتياجات الجهات العاملة في الصناعة المالية. كما
تعمل الأكاديمية بشكل وثيق مع المؤسسات المالية لرصد الفجوات المهارية وتصميم برامج تستجيب بصورة مباشرة للمتطلبات المتغيرة للسوق.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للأكاديمية المالية الأستاذ مانع بن محمد آل خمسان أن تنمية الكفاءات
البشرية باتت تمثل ركيزة أساسية في توسع القطاع المالي السعودي، مشيرا˝ إلى أن رؤية
السعودية 2030 أولت هذا الملف أهمية كبيرة بوصفه أحد أعمدة النمو المستقبلي للمملكة.
وأضاف أن اتساع القطاع المالي وتزايد تعقيداته يفرضان تعزيز القدرات المهنية للعاملين فيه،
بما يسهم في دعم الابتكار، والحفاظ على المعايير التنظيمية، وخدمة التوجهات الاقتصادية الأوسع للمملكة.
وتشير التقديرات إلى أن حجم الإنفاق على التدريب والتطوير المهني في القطاع المالي السعودي
يقترب من مليار ريال سنويا˝ بحلول منتصف العقد الحالي، وهو ما يعكس حجم الالتزام
الاستراتيجي ببناء كوادر وطنية بمستوى عالمي، قادرة على قيادة التحول الاقتصادي طويل المدى، والإسهام في ترسيخ مكانة المملكة بوصفها مركزا˝ ماليا˝ متقدما˝.
من جانبه، أوضح مدير المحتوى المرئي في مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال، مارك-أندريه دي بلوا،
أن الحوار مع الأكاديمية المالية يعكس تزايد الوعي بأهمية تنمية المواهب باعتبارها عنصرا˝
محوريا˝ في مستقبل القطاع المالي السعودي. وقال: إن القطاع حقق توسعا˝ لافتا˝ خلال السنوات الماضية، وفتح آفاقا˝ جديدة في أسواق رأس المال، والتقنية المالية، والخدمات الاستثمارية، بينما تسهم المؤسسات المعنية بالتطوير المهني في ضمان مواكبة الكفاءات الوطنية لهذا التحول المتسارع.
يُذكر أن المقابلة أصبحت متاحة الآن للمشاهدة والتحميل، ضمن الجهود البحثية والإعلامية التي تقدمها مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال لتسليط الضوء على التحولات الاقتصادية والقطاعية في المملكة. -growth-potential-capital-human-arabia-saudi-https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/videos/unlocking perspectives
Marc-André de Blois
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