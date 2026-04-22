Freeze-Dried Apple Factories Highlight HACCP, ISO22000 & FDA Compliance

XIAMEN, FUJIAN , CHINA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International buyers are increasingly concerned about the integrity of supply chains, especially food safety and compliance with quality standards. In emerging markets such as Russia and Eastern Europe where the demand for high-quality ingredients with clean labels is increasing, this focus is even more acute. Fujian Lixing Food Co. Ltd. is a global freeze-dried apples Factory , sublimated and frozen food producer. They are at the forefront in this commitment to quality.I. I. Industry Trends and Prospects: The Lyophilization RevolutionHealth-Driven Snacks: Consumers' relentless search for healthier snacks is driving the freeze-dried fruits industry. Freeze-dried apple snacks are a great alternative to processed, less healthy snacks. The lyophilization (vacuum-sublimation drying), preserves natural sugars, fiber and nutrients in fresh apples, while providing a crisp and airy texture, as well as a longer shelf life.Versatility of Formulation: The popularity of freeze-dried apple products is increasing, not only as an ingredient but also for direct snacking. Apple powders and pieces are being added to breakfast cereals, instant oats, granola bar mixes, yogurt inclusions and functional beverage mix. The ingredient's low-moisture content and stable taste profile make it a versatile addition to a wide range of food products.Traceability and Clean Label: Transparency is a non-negotiable in the food industry. Retail brands and consumers prioritize suppliers that can trace products back to their raw materials and provide products that meet the "clean label" (minimal and recognizable ingredients) criteria. This trend is supported by freeze-drying because it's a physical process rather than chemical, and relies solely on apples of high quality.Expansion of Global Markets to High-Growth Areas: The markets in Russia, Eastern Europe, and the Commonwealth of Independent States are demonstrating a strong purchasing power, and a growing openness towards imported high-quality foods. World Food Moscow is a vital platform for Lixing and other suppliers to build trust and partnerships with these growing regions.These factors, especially for items such as apples, combine to make the freeze-dried foods sector a very promising area of the global food industry.II. Fujian Lixing's Commitment to Global Standards and CapacityFujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd., was founded in 2006, with the vision of becoming the largest sublimated-food production base in the world. The company's operations were built on a massive scope and a commitment to operational excellence.Investment and Scale: Lixing’s facility covers an area of 180 mu with a construction area totaling nearly 70,000 square meters. The financial commitment is also impressive, as the current total investment amounts to 500 millions yuan.Technical Supremacy and Capacities: The Company is a specialist in vacuum-sublimation drying technology. Lixing operates 37 lines of lyophilization with equipment covering an area of 8, 000 square meters. This impressive infrastructure produces nearly 6,00 tons per year of sublimated products. It ensures a large-scale and consistent wholesale supply of freeze dried apples and other ingredients. This impressive infrastructure can produce nearly 10,000 tons plant extract powders, concentrated solutions and other ingredients.III. The Cornerstone of Trust: Certification and ComplianceAbout one third of this press release highlights Lixing’s role as a trusted supplier in the global market through its quality assurance portfolio and engagement strategy.A. International Trade: Demonstrated ComplianceProof of compliance is a prerequisite for international buyers in highly regulated markets. Lixing has a wide range of internationally recognized safety, quality and operational certifications. Food Safety Certificate : Product safety is the company's number one priority, and is managed rigorously through global mandated systems.HACCP: This proactive system identifies, controls, and eliminates biological, chemical, physical, and other hazards that may occur in the food production process, assuring product integrity, from farm to ship.ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System: This standard integrates HACCP principles with quality management, providing a framework for safe food production throughout the supply chain.FDA Registration (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). Registration with FDA confirms that the facility is in compliance with all necessary health and safety requirements for exporting goods to the U.S., a critical market for international trade.Operational management systems: Beyond ensuring food safety, Lixing ensures consistency through robust management system:ISO 9001 Quality Management System: This certification certifies that Lixing processes meet the customer's and regulatory requirements consistently, driving continual improvement in product quality.ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety: Demonstrates a commitment to providing a healthy and safe workplace, reducing risk, and enhancing operational durability.ISO 14001: (Environmental Management). Certifies efforts made to reduce environmental impact, manage resource efficiently, and comply with environmental laws.ISO 50001 (Energy Management ): Demonstrates commitment to using energy efficiently, reducing consumption and aligning with sustainability goals of global retailers.B. World Food Moscow: Strategic Market EngagementThe active participation of Fujian Lixing at World Food Moscow was a strategic decision to engage directly with Russian and Eastern European customers who are looking for freeze-dried apples that are certified. The exhibition is a great platform for:Establish direct trust: By presenting compliance certificates (HACCP/ISO 22000/FDA) personally, you can instantly establish credibility with potential partners.Demonstrate Product Quality: Let buyers sample the superior flavor and texture of Lixing freeze-dried apple products, which are a direct result from its advanced lyophilization technologies.Facilitate logistics: Discuss tailored solutions for wholesale, including packaging and labeling.Conclusion and Partnership InvitationFujian Lixing Food Co. Ltd. is not just a large-scale Freeze Dried Apples Factory, but a partner who is committed to food safety and quality. Lixing's commitment to HACCP, ISO 22000 and FDA compliance ensures its wholesale customers a reliable and stable supply of freeze-dried snacks.Visit our official website for wholesale inquiries, documentation on quality assurance, or to arrange a meeting following World Food Moscow.Website: www.foodsfreezedried.com

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