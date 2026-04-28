EU's ViDA Reform Mandates Digital VAT Reporting for Millions of Businesses by 2028

Donatas Stasytis, CCO, 1stopVAT

The EU’s landmark ViDA reform is the most significant VAT overhaul in three decades. For businesses operating across Europe, the clock is already ticking.

ViDA offers simplification, but only to businesses that are ready to embrace digital transformation.” — Donatas Stasytis

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) may be seen as the most extensive reform of the EU's VAT framework since the creation of the Single Market. The reform is structured to simplify VAT compliance for taxable persons operating across the EU while modernizing tax reporting. Transactional reporting and near-real-time tax audits shall become a new standard.The European Union lost approximately €93 billion in VAT revenue in 2020 alone. This figure is the result of fraud, errors, and outdated reporting systems, which sit at the heart of why the EU has enacted its most ambitious tax reform since the creation of the Single Market.ViDA was officially adopted on March 11, 2025. From a technical perspective, ViDA should not be viewed merely as a new layer of compliance obligations. Rather, in its core, it represents a structural reorganization of the EU VAT framework, with the principal focus on reducing the astronomical VAT gap.Three Pillars, One Sweeping ChangeViDA is built on three structural pillars, each targeting a different dimension of VAT compliance.Digital Reporting Requirements (DRR)The first pillar concerns digital reporting requirements. This part of the reform introduces mandatory electronic invoicing and digital reporting for intra-EU B2B transactions. In practical terms, accountable taxable persons will be required to issue invoices in a structured electronic format and to transmit a fragment of the transactional data to tax authorities in real time or near real time.Digitally designed business processes shall replace paper-based reporting. This demonstrates the incorporation of an internationally recognized approach to enable tax authorities to provide faster, continuous access to tax data.The projected impact is significant: the DRR pillar is expected to reduce the EU VAT gap by approximately €11 billion per year, and cut administrative and compliance costs for EU businesses by over €4.1 billion annually over the next decade.Platform EconomyThe second pillar covers the nuance of the platform economy. In line with this pillar, new VAT rules shall apply to certain digital platform operators that facilitate short-term accommodation rental and passenger transport services. The principal novelty is the introduction of the deemed supplier accountability for “these” platform operators under specific conditions.Member States retain the option to delay this provision until 2030.Single VAT RegistrationBusinesses currently face a maze of VAT registration requirements across multiple Member States. This pillar dramatically reduces those obligations through an expanded One-Stop-Shop (OSS) scheme and, crucially, eliminates the requirement to register separately when moving own stock between Member States. For multinational operators, this alone represents a meaningful reduction in compliance costs.The Real Challenge: Most Businesses Are Not ReadyEven with the core aim of simplifying VAT compliance across the EU, ViDA will place significant transitional demands on taxable persons. The shift from traditional paper-based invoicing to e-invoicing and interconnected near-real-time digital reporting entails a necessary redesign of internal business processes.For large enterprises with established ERP infrastructure, this transition is complex but manageable. These challenges are significant for small and medium-sized businesses. A large part of these businesses doesn’t have in place complex ERP systems capable of supporting DRR requirements.“A significant percentage of small and medium-sized businesses operating in the EU’s B2B landscape do not have ERP systems or similar software in place that could, even with adjustments, meet complex DRR requirements. The shift demands not only monetary investment but a fundamental readjustment of interconnected business processes — including staff training.”— Donatas Statytis, CCO, 1stopVAT From a risk-based perspective, non-compliance with new requirements will most likely lead to serious consequences. These consequences include financial penalties, obstacles to input tax recovery, and commercial difficulties in dealing with counterparties who must themselves comply with mandatory invoicing standards.What Businesses Should Do NowThe ViDA rollout begins in 2028 and extends through 2030. That window may seem distant, but the structural changes required, technology upgrades, process redesigns, staff training, and supplier alignment take time to implement properly.The businesses that will benefit most from ViDA are those that treat it not as a compliance burden but as a catalyst for digital transformation. Streamlined reporting, reduced multi-country registration obligations, and lower administrative overhead are tangible gains, but only for those who are operationally ready to claim them.

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