Sushi Restaurants market trends

The Business Research Company's Sushi Restaurants Market Competitive Shifts Among Established Players

Expected to grow to $24.1 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sushi restaurant market is dominated by a mix of global restaurant chains and regional specialty dining establishments. Companies are focusing on menu innovation, premium ingredient sourcing, sustainable seafood practices, and digital ordering platforms to enhance customer experience and strengthen brand loyalty. Emphasis on food quality, supply chain efficiency, and adherence to food safety standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, brand differentiation, and expansion within the evolving quick-service and casual dining industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Sushi Restaurants Market?

•According to our research, Food & Life Companies Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 15% market share. The company’s extensive sushi restaurant operations, which are directly involved in the sushi restaurant market, offer a wide variety of affordable and high-quality sushi through conveyor-belt dining concepts, advanced ordering systems, and efficient supply chain management, supporting consistent customer experience, scalability, and strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

How Concentrated Is The Sushi Restaurants Market?

•The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 47% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the strong presence of established sushi restaurant chains with extensive outlet networks, standardized operating models, and strong brand recognition, enabling them to achieve economies of scale and consistent customer experience across regions. Leading companies such as Food & Life Companies Ltd. (Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd.), Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd. (Hamazushi Co. Ltd.), Kura Sushi Inc., COLOWIDE CO., LTD (Kappa Create Co., Ltd. (Kappa Sushi)), Genki Sushi Co., Ltd. (now known as Genki Global Dining Concepts Corporation), Sushi Daily, Itsu Ltd., Wasabi Co. Limited, Yo! Sushi Ltd. and Sushi Tei Pte Ltd. maintain a competitive advantage through high-volume operations, conveyor-belt sushi formats, strong supply chain integration, menu innovation, and strategic expansion into international markets. At the same time, smaller regional and independent sushi outlets continue to operate alongside these major players, contributing to localized competition and diverse dining experiences across the global sushi restaurants market.

•Leading companies include:

oFood & Life Companies Ltd. (Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd) (15%)

oZensho Holdings Co. Ltd. (Hamazushi Co. Ltd.) (10%)

oKura Sushi Inc. (10%)

oCOLOWIDE CO., LTD (Kappa Create Co., Ltd. (Kappa Sushi)) (3%)

oGenki Sushi Co., Ltd. (Genki Global Dining Concepts Corporation) (3%)

oSushi Daily (2%)

oItsu Ltd. (1%)

oWasabi Co. Limited (1%)

oYo! Sushi Ltd. (1%)

oSushi Tei Pte Ltd. (0.4%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Mr. Sushi, Rock N Roll Sushi, Food & Life Companies Ltd., RA Sushi, Benihana Inc., Kura Sushi USA, Sushi Roku, Nobu Restaurants, Sugarfish, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Sushi Yasuda, Sushi Nakazawa, Bento Sushi, Kinka Family, Sushi Shop, TORA Sushi, Kibo Sushi House, Aji Sai Sushi, Sushi Kaji, and Spring Sushi are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Sushi Zoku, Sushi Izu, Sukiyabashi Jiro, Sushiro, Sushi Sushi, Ginza Onodera, Kura Sushi, Hama Sushi (Hamazushi), Sai Gyō no Bansan, Haevichi Hotel & Resort, and Sushi Mer are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Itsu Ltd., Wasabi Co. Limited, Yo! Sushi Ltd, Sushi Mania, and Sticks 'N' Sushi UK Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Japanos, CUDO, Kura Sushi, Hama Sushi (Hamazushi), Sai Gyō no Bansan, and Sushiro are leading companies in this region.

•South America: SushiClub, Temakeria & Cia, Sushilito, Sushi Pop, and Kokoro Sushi are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Zuma, Kumo, Mitsu-Ya, Sushi Art, Mori Sushi, Yo! Sushi and Nobu are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Sokyo, Simply Asia, Ocean Basket, Cape Town Fish Market, Sushi Box, and Codfather are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Adoption of automated service technologies is transforming the sushi restaurant market by improving operational efficiency, reducing labor dependency, and enhancing customer engagement through innovative dining experiences.

•Example: In July 2025, Kura Sushi opened a tech-enabled outlet in Boulder, Colorado, featuring touchscreen ordering, automated plate-count billing, and a fully conveyor-belt delivery system.

•Its integration of automation, gamified rewards, and streamlined service operations enhances customer experience, increases table turnover, and supports scalable expansion while maintaining consistent quality and cost efficiency.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Strengthening Customer Engagement Through Immersive Digital Experiences And Strategic Brand Collaborations

•Driving Premiumization Through Technology-Enabled Seasonal And Curated Menu Offerings

•Expanding Plant-Based Sushi Options To Cater To Health-Conscious And Sustainable Dining Trends

•Enhancing Sustainability Through Certified And Responsibly Sourced Seafood Practices



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