Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

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April 21st, 2026

Press Release

Government expresses deepest condolences on the passing of José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture

The Government of Timor-Leste was deeply saddened to learn today, April 21st, 2026, of the unexpected passing of José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture.

José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo was born in Bazartete, in the municipality of Liquiçá, on February 15th, 1973. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Development Studies in 2001 from the Mandala Institute of Technology and Sciences in Indonesia and completed his master’s degree in the same field in 2010 at Universitas Kristen Satya Wacana in Salatiga, Indonesia.

He has held academic positions at the National University of Timor-Leste (UNTL) since 2001, serving in various leadership roles across university administration, including Department Chair, Dean, Associate Dean, and Vice Rector. He was also a member of the UNTL General Council and served as Commercial Attaché at the Embassy of Timor-Leste in Jakarta from 2013 to 2015.

Since 1994, he has been a member of the student organisation “National Resistance of East Timorese Students” (RENETIL – acronym in Portuguese) as part of the struggle for national liberation.

On July 1st, 2023, he was sworn in as Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture in the 9th Constitutional Government, taking responsibility for the formulation and implementation of public policies in the areas of higher education, science, and technology, as well as for coordinating the institutions in the sector under his supervision.

Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, expressed his “deep sorrow at the loss of José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo, who leaves a significant legacy in the development of higher education in Timor-Leste and in the strengthening of national academic institutions, having dedicated his life to public service, education, and national development”. He added that “the Government extends its most sincere condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and all Timorese at this time of mourning”. END