Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 22nd, 2026

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Law Proposal, presented by Finance Minister Santina José Rodrigues F. Viegas Cardoso, for the first amendment to Law No. 13/2011 of September 28th, on the Public Debt Regime.

The proposal expands the scope of public debt issuance, removing the restriction that previously limited it exclusively to financing strategic infrastructure. This enables the use of instruments such as Treasury securities to finance general government expenditure. This amendment aims to align the national public debt regime with practices adopted under general terms in most countries and to establish conditions for more sustainable management of public finances in the medium and long term.

Through this initiative, the Government aims to strengthen fiscal sustainability, prepare the country for the gradual decline in revenues from the Petroleum Fund, and ensure greater stability in funding for essential public policies.

This draft Law Proposal had already been discussed at the Council of Ministers meeting on January 27th, 2026. However, following adjustments made during the final drafting stage—specifically to clarify the rules governing the issuance and management of Treasury securities and bills—it became necessary to review and deliberate on it once again.

*****

The Council of Ministers approved a draft Government Resolution, which expresses its deep sorrow at the passing of the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture, José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo. The Government extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and publicly acknowledges the deceased's significant contribution to public service and to the development of higher education in Timor-Leste. The Resolution also calls for a minute of silence to be observed in all public and higher education institutions on a date to be determined.

As a Timorese citizen of recognised merit, his public service has been distinguished by his commitment to developing the higher education system, promoting knowledge, and enhancing the nation’s human capital, both as a member of government and previously at the National University of Timor Lorosae.

In the course of his governmental duties, he conducted himself with a high degree of dedication, technical expertise, and commitment to public service, thereby contributing to the consolidation of public policies in higher education, science, and innovation.

His strategic vision and dedication have helped improve the quality of higher education institutions, promote international academic cooperation, and expand opportunities for advanced education for the people of Timor-Leste.

His passing is a loss to the Government, the academic and scientific communities, and the people of Timor-Leste.

*****

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Resolution, submitted by the Minister of State Administration, Tomás do Rosário Cabral, on the dismissal of the heads of the Special Administrative Region of Oe-Cússe Ambeno (RAEOA – acronym in Portuguese) appointed by Government Resolution No. 37/2025 of August 27th, and on the appointment of the President, Secretaries, and Regional Directors of the RAEOA.

This Resolution dismisses the current Regional Director-General and Regional Directors and appoints Régio da Cruz as President of the RAEOA. The following individuals were also appointed Regional Secretaries: Salvador da Cruz for Administration and Finance; Francisco Loca for Planning and Development; and Merita Marques Lafo for Social Affairs and Community Organisations.

Domingos Punef, Adelaide Rosália Faria Correia, Amâncio Aguido Punef, Augusto Jorge de Fátima Efi, Mário Coel, Anita da Costa Ruing, Vicêncio Cono, Odete Amado Martins, André Lao, Remígio Nuno Sila, Yoseph Ili, José Oki, Anastásia Eni, Fátima Olga Hei Amaral, Tomás José Tanessib Anuno, Júlio Coel, Domingos de Almeida, Orlando Quelo, José Ase Neno Colo, Cândido dos Reis Amaral, and Jaime Taeque were also appointed Regional Service Directors.

Holders of these positions are subject to an annual performance evaluation, and an unsatisfactory rating constitutes grounds for dismissal.

*****

Lastly, the Council of Ministers approved the draft Decree-Law, presented by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, which aims to establish the fees payable for acts and services provided by the public administration relating to motor vehicles and their drivers.

The Decree-Law defines and clarifies the fee structure for acts and services provided by the public administration in the road sector, ensuring that the services correspond to their respective costs. This includes, among other things, procedures related to vehicle registration, licensing, and inspection, the issuance of certificates and permits, and driving-related exams and documents.

The Decree-Law also sets out the rules for collecting fees, identifies the taxpayers, and provides for collection by third parties, in accordance with the terms defined by law. The previous regime is repealed, and this Decree-Law is scheduled to take effect 30 days after its publication. END