NordSpace Corp. Welcomes Introduction of Bill C-28, Canada’s First Space Launch Legislation

NordSpace's Engineers Preparing the Taiga Rocket for Launch at the Company's Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) NordSpace's Taiga Sub-Orbital Rocket Ready for Launch at the company's Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland and Labrador

Bill C-28, the Canadian Space Launch Act, establishes the foundations for sovereign launch, aligning with Canada’s DIS, opening new pathways for allied efforts.

We have spent years working with the stellar team at Transport Canada. We thank and congratulate them, and look forward to unlocking space launch in a safe, secure, and sovereign manner for Canadians.” — Rahul Goel, CEO & Founder

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordSpace Corp. , Canada’s leading end-to-end commercial space launch company, today welcomed the introduction at First Reading of Bill C-28 , An Act to amend the Aeronautics Act and other Acts, known as the Canadian Space Launch Act. The legislation establishes, for the first time, a dedicated statutory framework for launch and re-entry activities conducted from Canadian soil.Canada remains the only G7 nation without assured access to space, and with the introduction of Bill C-28, Parliament is taking a decisive step toward closing that gap. A clear, predictable, and internationally competitive legal framework for commercial launch is the foundation on which a sovereign Canadian space launch industry can be built, and NordSpace is ready to build on it.The introduction of Bill C-28 directly supports the objectives of Security, Sovereignty and Prosperity: Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, released by the Government of Canada in February 2026. The Strategy identifies aerospace and sovereign space capabilities as priority industrial domains under its “Build–Partner–Buy” framework, and calls for domestic production, protection of Canadian intellectual property, and the development of globally competitive national champions.Sovereign launch is foundational defence infrastructure enabling everything from Arctic domain awareness and resilient communications to responsive tactical reconstitution of assets in orbit. The Canadian Armed Forces and Canada's allies require assured, domestic access to space, and the Canadian Space Launch Act provides the legal certainty that lets Canadian industry deliver on that need at the pace the Defence Industrial Strategy demands. NordSpace is a recipient of an $8.33 million Phase 1 award under the Department of National Defence’s Launch the North sovereign space launch competition, for the development and demonstration of its Tundra orbital launch vehicle, targeting Initial Operational Capability by 2028.The Act’s expanded regulation-making authority with respect to international agreements is particularly significant for Canada’s ability to host allied launch activity under the Canada–United States Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA), which enables U.S. launch vehicles, payloads, and technical data to be handled in Canada under agreed protections. NordSpace’s Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland and Labrador is purpose-built as a bilateral gateway, with Pad B specifically designed to be compatible with TSA operations.With the Canadian Space Launch Act in place, Canada will be able to fully implement the TSA and pursue additional bilateral arrangements that turn ASX into a genuine allied launch hub supporting the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and other partners while creating a significant new Canadian export pathway in aerospace and defence. Canadian industry is ready to offer our closest allies the widest range of orbital inclinations available in North America, the largest safety distances of any Canadian launch site, and a vertically integrated domestic supply chain.NordSpace commends the Government for introducing framework legislation on a timeline consistent with the industry’s operational readiness, and looks forward to constructive engagement with Transport Canada, the Department of National Defence, and parliamentarians as implementing regulations are developed.The Act is the right foundation and the regulations that follow will determine whether Canada’s launch industry can compete internationally or whether it will remain at a structural disadvantage to the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Two priorities stand out in particular. First, financial responsibility and indemnification standards for launch operators should be calibrated to the maximum-probable-loss methodologies used by our closest allies, so that Canadian operators are insurable and bankable on comparable terms. Second, regulations should clearly distinguish launch vehicles and re-entry vehicles from traditional aircraft, ensuring that space launch activities are governed by a dedicated, purpose-built regime rather than inheriting aviation requirements that were never designed for rockets. Getting these details right will unlock private investment, support our allies, and let Canada take its rightful place as a spacefaring nation.NordSpace will host the second annual Canadian Space Launch Conference in Ottawa on May 5, 2026, where the Canadian Space Launch Act and its implementing regulations will be a central topic. Registration is open at www.spacelaunch.ca About NordSpaceNordSpace is a 100% Canadian-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Markham, Ontario. The company develops vertically integrated solutions for responsive orbital launch vehicles, spaceports, satellites, and mission-critical software — designed, built, and flown in Canada. NordSpace operates the Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) near St. Lawrence, Newfoundland and Labrador, the only Canadian member of the Global Spaceport Alliance and Canada’s first purpose-built commercial orbital launch facility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.