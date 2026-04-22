Celebrating a Trailblazer: The Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Courthouse Opens

At the Public Policy Institute of California, we are proud to celebrate a notable milestone: the opening of the Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Courthouse in downtown Sacramento. This moment is more than the unveiling of a new civic building—it is a tribute to a career defined by integrity, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

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