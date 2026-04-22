They won’t call you: Santa Clara County court warns of sophisticated jury duty scams

Santa Clara County Superior Court officials are warning residents about a rise in jury duty scams across the county in which callers impersonate court officials or law enforcement officers to pressure people into providing personal information or money.

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