Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Jacob J.H. Yim

(Subscription required) A longtime prosecutor with more than 130 trials under his belt, Judge Jacob Yim now presides over one of L.A. County's busiest felony arraignment courts, blending efficiency with a focus on rehabilitation.

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