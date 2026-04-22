Sodium-Ion Battery Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Sodium-Ion Battery Market Competitive Insights into Key Industry Players

Expected to grow to $1.93 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sodium-Ion battery market is dominated by a mix of global battery manufacturers, energy storage technology providers, and specialized electrochemical materials companies. Companies are focusing on advanced cathode and anode chemistries, high-energy-density cell designs, scalable manufacturing processes, and robust safety and performance validation frameworks to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across electric vehicles, grid storage, and renewable energy applications. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations, and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly advancing sodium-ion battery market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Sodium-Ion Battery Market?

•According to our research, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited led global sales in 2024 with a 11% market share. The energy storage division of the company is completely involved in the sodium-ion battery market provides a wide range of sodium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs. It also offers solutions to support electric vehicles, grid energy storage, and renewable energy integration applications.

How Concentrated Is The Sodium-Ion Battery Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 29% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s advanced material and cell design requirements, stringent safety and performance standards, high capital investment needs, and the need for reliability and scalability in energy storage applications, which create high barriers to large-scale consolidation while still enabling niche innovators to compete. Leading vendors such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, VEKEN Industry, Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Peak Energy, Natron Energy Inc., Altris AB, NEI Corporation, Indigenous Energy Storage Technologies Pvt. Ltd., LiNa Energy, and HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd. maintain competitive advantage through diversified sodium-ion battery product portfolios, advanced cell and module technologies, established manufacturing and supply chain networks, and continuous innovation in energy density, cycle life, and safety performance. At the same time, numerous small and mid-sized battery technology companies contribute to intense competition, driving rapid innovation, cost-effective solutions, and specialty applications. As adoption of sodium-ion batteries accelerates globally across electric vehicles, grid storage, and renewable energy systems, strategic partnerships, technology advancements, and selective capacity expansion are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while preserving opportunities for differentiated and high-performance solutions across the evolving sodium-ion battery market.

•Leading companies include:

oContemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (11%)

oVEKEN Industry (7%)

oGuangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd. (3%)

oPeak Energy (2%)

oNatron Energy Inc. (1%)

oAltris AB (1%)

oNEI Corporation (1%)

oIndigenous Energy Storage Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (1%)

oLiNa Energy (1%)

oHiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: BLUETTI Power Inc., UNIGRID Battery, Tiamat Energy, NEI Corporation, Aquion Energy, Natron Energy, Inc. and Altris AB North America are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd, BYD Co., Ltd, Great Power Energy & Technology Co., Ltd, Farasis Energy, Inc, EVE Energy Co., Ltd, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd, Veken Technology Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Transimage Sodium-Ion Battery Technology Co., Ltd.,NGK Insulators, Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Resonac Holdings Corporation) are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: AAltris AB, Stellantis N.V., Tiamat, Faradion Limited, Natron Energy, Inc., Enel S.p.A., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Northvolt, Panasonic Europe, BYD Europe, Blackstone Technology GmbH, NGK Insulators Ltd, Altech Batteries GmbH, LiNa Energy and Arkema Global are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: BYD Europe, Natron Energy, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, Altris, Draslovka, Skoltech, Northvolt and Phenogy AG are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Tiamat, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, Northvolt and BYD Company are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: BLUETTI Power Inc., Pylontech, Natron Energy Inc., Faradion Limited, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: BLUETTI Power Inc., Pylontech, Biwatt, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), and Tiamat Energy are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Energy-dense sodium-ion battery systems are transforming the sodium-Ion battery market by increasing storage capacity, extending discharge duration, and enhancing competitiveness against lithium-ion technologies.

•Example: In March 2026, Accupower launched Natec Home, a residential sodium-ion battery system designed for solar PV integration, home backup, and small industrial use.

•Its 7.68 kWh nominal capacity, 3.8 kW continuous output, and scalability up to 15 units enable flexible installations, improved energy reliability, and efficient power management for residential and small-scale industrial applications.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Promoting Domestic Sodium-Ion Energy Storage To Enhance Residential, Commercial, And Utility Applications

•Leveraging Advanced CTS Architecture To Improve Efficiency And Reliability In Grid-Scale Storage

•Advancing Electrochemical Energy Storage To Strengthen Capacity And Performance For Grid And EVs

•Developing Large-Scale Energy Storage Solutions To Support Renewable Integration And Grid Stability



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