Lunn Law LLC Recognized in Best of Georgia 2025 for Family Law Services

The Fayetteville, Georgia family law firm, Lunn Law LLC, was recognized for third consecutive year in statewide legal awards.

Lunn Law LLC in Fayetteville, GA Has Been Voted a Best of Georgia 2025 Winner in Family Law Legal Services for the Third Consecutive Year by Local Residents

We are deeply honored to be recognized as Best of Georgia 2025 for Family Law Firms for the third year in a row… We are grateful to our clients & community for their continued confidence in our firm.” — Tiffany Lunn-White

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunn Law LLC, a premier Georgia legal practice focusing on family law, estate planning, and probate matters, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Best of Georgia 2025 winner in the Legal Services category for Family Law Firms. This marks the third consecutive year the Fayetteville-based firm has received this prestigious statewide distinction, underscoring its enduring commitment to strategic advocacy, practical guidance, and a transparent client experience.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as Best of Georgia 2025 for Family Law Firms for the third year in a row,” said Tiffany Lunn-White, Managing Attorney at Lunn Law LLC. “This award reflects the trust our clients place in us every day and the dedication our team brings to each case. At Lunn Law, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional legal representation, prioritizing the pursuit of strong client outcomes, and upholding high standards of service. We are grateful to our clients and community for their continued confidence in our firm.”



About Best of Georgia

Best of Georgia is an annual statewide awards program presented by The Georgia Business Journal that highlights the top products, services, and businesses across the state. Winners are determined primarily by votes from readers throughout Georgia, combined with editorial review, and showcase the most highly-regarded organizations as chosen by the community each year.



About Lunn Law LLC

Lunn Law LLC is a Georgia-based legal practice dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate important life transitions with experienced, compassionate advocacy. The firm represents clients throughout Metro Atlanta in a broad range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, adoption, and related issues, as well as estate planning and probate services. Led by Managing Attorney Tiffany Lunn-White, the team combines decades of legal experience with a client-centered approach focused on clarity, strategy, and seeking strong case resolutions. Lunn Law is known for its personalized service, thoughtful communication, and commitment to protecting what matters most for each client.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.