Pride Mobility’s Jazzy Assist Introduces EZ-Pass™ AI to Redefine Everyday Mobility

New AI-powered wheelchair tackles one of the biggest real-world challenges—navigating tight spaces with ease, confidence, and dignity

BICESTER, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many wheelchair users, the hardest part of mobility isn't distance—it's navigating tight, everyday spaces without stress or collision. Pride Mobility has introduced the AI-powered Jazzy Assist wheelchair in the UK, offering a new approach to personal mobility focused on independence, confidence, and everyday ease.At the core of the experience is EZ-Pass™, powered by a Dual LiDAR sensing system that builds a real-time picture of the surrounding environment. This enables smoother, more controlled movement through narrow doorways and confined spaces—reducing bumps and scraping, and helping users navigate with greater composure and dignity.Safety is seamlessly woven into the design. A rear-view camera assist provides clear visibility when reversing, while built-in system checks and smart SOS protection offer reassurance without added complexity.At under 35 lbs (15.9 kg), the carbon fibre frame is lightweight enough to carry and transport with ease. The chair folds in seconds, making it a practical companion for everything from daily errands to travel.The Jazzy Assist also connects to a dedicated mobile app, offering remote Bluetooth control, real-time battery management, and device diagnostics. A built-in Ask AI module—powered by a large language model—lets users ask questions about features and settings in plain, natural language.The Jazzy Assist represents a new direction in mobility—where intelligent technology quietly removes everyday barriers, making independence not just possible, but effortless.More details about the Jazzy Assist wheelchair can be found in the official release by Pride Mobility.*This press release is issued by an authorized partner with permission from Pride Mobility.*

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