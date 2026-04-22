PersonalHour Founder Nadia Yacoub Featured on Next Level CEO Hosted by Daymond John

Next Level CEO Nadia Alshomali Yacoub High Quality Reformers Personal Hour Pilates

From a garage startup to a fast-growing brand, PersonalHour blends AI and affordability to make Pilates accessible to everyone.

We build around what people truly need and feel not just what the market sells making Pilates accessible supportive and real for everyday life” — Nadia Yacoub

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry long associated with high costs and limited accessibility, PersonalHour is building a different path forward. Nadia Yacoub, founder and CEO of PersonalHour, has been selected to be featured on the educational business series “Next Level CEO,” hosted by renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Daymond John.The episode is currently being filmed in Miami and will conclude with a red-carpet premiere. It follows Yacoub’s journey from starting in a small garage to leading one of the fastest-growing Pilates equipment brands in the United States—while staying focused on a mission that challenges how the industry has traditionally operated.Being selected for “Next Level CEO” represents a significant milestone. The series is known for highlighting entrepreneurs who are not only building successful businesses, but doing so with resilience, innovation, and a clear purpose. Hosted by Daymond John—founder of FUBU, long-time investor on Shark Tank, and one of the most recognized voices in entrepreneurship—the platform brings national attention to founders whose stories reflect both real challenges and meaningful impact.Daymond John’s involvement adds weight to the feature. Known for building a global brand from humble beginnings, he has become a symbol of entrepreneurial discipline, strategic growth, and perseverance. His focus on practical business insight and real-world execution aligns closely with PersonalHour’s journey, making the feature especially relevant for audiences interested in modern business building.PersonalHour was founded on a simple belief: Pilates should not be reserved for a small segment of people. While studio access and premium equipment have historically made Pilates less attainable, the company set out to remove those barriers by offering high-quality reformers at more accessible price points, without compromising on performance, materials, or durability.In its early days, PersonalHour built and tested its products in-house, refining designs based on real user feedback. That hands-on approach continues today, with the company maintaining close involvement in product design, materials selection, and quality control across its manufacturing processes. The result is equipment designed to meet the expectations of both home users and experienced practitioners who are familiar with studio-grade machines.One of the company’s most recognized innovations is its foldable wooden reformer line. Designed to combine studio-level performance with space-saving functionality, these reformers allow customers to bring a full Pilates experience into their homes without the need for permanent dedicated space. This has made Pilates more practical for individuals balancing busy schedules, family life, and limited room.Beyond equipment, PersonalHour has expanded into technology in a way that reflects how people actually build consistent fitness habits. The company offers a proprietary AI-powered Pilates app —available at no additional cost to customers—that provides guided classes, structured programs, and real-time feedback. This approach bridges a major gap in the industry, where owning equipment alone often leaves users without direction or support.“Accessibility is not just about price,” said Yacoub. “It’s about making sure people know how to use what they have, feel confident doing it, and can stay consistent over time. That’s where technology plays an important role.”PersonalHour’s growth has been driven largely through customer referrals, community engagement, and a focus on delivering value that exceeds expectations. Customers frequently highlight the combination of smooth carriage performance, durable construction, included accessories, and responsive support as key reasons for choosing the brand.The company has also invested heavily in its operational infrastructure to support that growth. With fulfillment and logistics centered in Ohio, PersonalHour manages inventory, shipping, and after-sale support with a focus on reliability and transparency. The team has expanded significantly over the past year, reflecting both increased demand and a commitment to improving the customer experience at every stage—from purchase to delivery to long-term use.Yacoub’s feature on “Next Level CEO” brings attention not only to the company’s success, but also to the challenges behind it. Building a physical product business comes with complexities—from supply chain disruptions to quality control and scaling operations. The episode highlights the persistence required to navigate those challenges while maintaining a clear mission and strong customer relationships.What makes the story particularly relevant today is how it aligns with broader shifts in the wellness industry. Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that fit into their lives—flexible, reliable, and supported by both physical products and digital tools. PersonalHour’s model reflects that shift, combining equipment, content, and technology into a unified experience.As filming continues, the upcoming feature is expected to further increase visibility for PersonalHour and its approach to making Pilates more accessible. For Yacoub, the recognition is meaningful, but it is also a continuation of the work rather than a final milestone.“We’re still building,” she said. “There’s so much more to do in terms of innovation, reach, and making sure more people can benefit from Pilates in a way that fits their life.”More information about PersonalHour, its products, and its AI-powered platform can be found at https://personalhour.com About PersonalHourPersonalHour is a U.S.-based Pilates and wellness brand founded by Nadia Yacoub. The company focuses on designing and delivering high-quality, accessible Pilates reformers supported by a proprietary AI-powered training platform. With thousands of customers across the United States, PersonalHour continues to expand its product line and technology offerings while staying committed to quality, transparency, and long-term customer value.

PersonalHour® Pilates for Everyone | Affordable, Studio-Quality Reformer Pilates at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.