Australia's NDIS Failing Due to Structural Design Flaws, Not Lack of Regulation, Says Disability Advocate

River J night - National Disability Sector Advocate

More regulation will not fix a system that has stripped away professional judgement, local decision‑making, and meaningful accountability

The NDIS is failing because it abandoned the principles that made disability support work in the first place—professional oversight, local accountability, and human judgement.” — Mr River Night

AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Disability Sector Advocate and Founder of Developing Australian Communities , Mr River J Night , has warned that the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is failing participants and taxpayers because of deep structural flaws—not because of insufficient regulation or compliance.Mr Night said current public debate and government reform proposals are focused on tightening rules around providers and payments, while ignoring the foundational problems driving cost blowouts, safeguarding failures, and declining outcomes for people with disability.“The NDIS is being patched at the surface while its foundations continue to crumble,” Mr Night said. “More regulation will not fix a system that has stripped away professional judgement, local decision‑making, and meaningful accountability.”Loss of Professional Oversight and Local Decision-MakingAccording to Mr Night, one of the most damaging shifts in the NDIS has been the removal of professional case management and local expertise from planning and support decisions. Decisions once made by qualified professionals with strong local knowledge are now driven by centralised systems, automation, and remote processes.“We now see people with similar needs receiving vastly different plans,” he said. “Some are dangerously underfunded, while others are over‑serviced with no pathway toward independence. That inconsistency is a direct result of eliminating professional judgement from the system.”Ignored Reform Roadmaps and Weakened SafeguardsMr Night highlighted that more than 80 per cent of recommendations from the Disability Royal Commission and previous NDIS reviews remain unimplemented, despite offering clear, evidence‑based pathways for reform.“We already know what needs to be fixed,” Mr Night said. “Instead of implementing proven recommendations, the system has doubled down on administrative control and honour‑based compliance models that lack real oversight.”A System That Rewards DependenceThe current NDIS design, Mr Night said, has shifted away from its original purpose of building independence and personal capacity. Instead, it incentivises ongoing or increasing support levels, making long‑term cost growth inevitable.“Disability support should help people grow, adapt, and rely less on formal supports over time,” he said. “Right now, the system rewards stagnation. That’s bad for participants and unsustainable for the nation.”Why Current Reform Proposals Fall ShortMr Night cautioned that current reform measures—such as real‑time payment systems and expanded provider registration—risk increasing complexity without improving outcomes.“The NDIS is not failing because it lacks rules,” Mr Night said. “It’s failing because it abandoned the principles that made disability support work in the first place—professional oversight, local accountability, and human judgement.”"When we try and say that cost blow outs are because of too many unregistered providers, it is like me trying to tell my wife I spent too much on fishing roads because there are too many fishing shops. It is never going to pass the pub test".Mr Night is a National Disability Sector and Community Services advocate and professional, father, carer and person living with disability with 3 decades of experience. His work crosses disability, child safety, aged care, guardianship, forensics, mental health, education, youth justice, government and non-government roles.

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