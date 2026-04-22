AndaSeat MANA Series AndaSeat MANA Series Color AndaSeat MANA Series 135 Recline

As Hybrid Living Reshapes Home Space, AndaSeat Launches MANA Series for Mixed-Use Desk Environments

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat has announced the launch of the MANA Series Professional Gaming & Office Chair, a new ergonomic chair line currently available on Amazon. The release marks a new entry-level product direction for the company and arrives as more consumers continue to adapt home spaces for overlapping work, communication, and entertainment routines.The product enters the market at a time when the home office is increasingly less defined by a single purpose. Public guidance from CDC/NIOSH on working from home advises users to create a work-ready environment with controllable noise, lighting, and temperature, and notes that a properly designed workspace can help prevent musculoskeletal disorders. At the same time, Eurofound’s recent work on hybrid workplaces has found that while hybrid arrangements can improve flexibility, they also carry risks such as longer hours, blurred boundaries, and fewer structured breaks.For seating design, that overlap has created a different consumer expectation. Buyers are no longer looking only for a chair that performs in one narrow scenario. They increasingly want seating that can remain appropriate through office tasks, video calls, general desk use, and evening entertainment, often in the same room and without the visual intensity that once defined category-standard gaming chairs.AndaSeat said the MANA Series was developed in response to that shift. According to the company, the line was designed for what it describes as the “Home Office Arena,” where the same chair may need to support workday structure, professional visibility, and after-hours use without forcing consumers to choose between appearance, durability, and price.Why the Home Office Is No Longer a Single-Function SpaceThe idea of a dedicated home office remains useful, but for many households it no longer reflects the full reality of daily use. A workstation may sit in a bedroom corner, a shared living area, or a multi-purpose room that has to function as office, study area, and leisure space at different times of day. In those environments, furniture is expected to do more than support a single task.That changing use pattern has put more pressure on chairs in particular. A chair is one of the few workstation objects that remains in view throughout the day, carries much of the physical burden of long desk sessions, and must often transition from a work context to a personal one without any change in room layout. Consumers are therefore evaluating seating with a broader standard: not only whether it is comfortable, but whether it looks appropriate during a video call, feels durable enough for long use, and fits visually into a room that is not fully dedicated to work.OSHA’s computer workstation guidance reinforces the importance of proper support, neutral posture, and accessible equipment placement, while its environment guidance recommends appropriate air circulation and glare control. Together, these public materials suggest that workstation quality depends on more than a single product feature. It depends on how the full setup works in everyday use.The Consumer Pain Point Behind MANAIn the lower-priced seating segment, one of the more persistent frustrations is that consumers often feel they must choose between visual restraint and gaming-chair durability. Some products are built to look aggressive enough for a gaming audience but can feel out of place in a professional setting. Others are understated enough for work but may not offer the kind of foam structure, frame stability, or reclining utility users want for longer after-hours use.That tension becomes more noticeable in mixed-use rooms. A chair that looks too theatrical may disrupt the room during the workday. A chair that feels too office-specific may not satisfy users who spend significant time gaming or relaxing at the same desk later in the day. The result is a category gap: many consumers want one chair that can move across roles without appearing overly specialized in either direction.AndaSeat said this was one of the main reasons MANA was developed. Rather than treating entry-level seating as a purely price-driven category, the company framed the product around three practical concerns: long-term support consistency, reliable structural components, and a visual design that can function in both professional and personal settings.How AndaSeat Frames the MANA SeriesAccording to AndaSeat, the MANA Series is a professional gaming and office chair built for home workstations and mixed-use desk setups. The company positions the product as an accessible-format chair that retains structural elements more often associated with higher-priced seating.A central part of that positioning is the use of high-density cold-cure foam, which AndaSeat says was chosen to reduce the shape loss and “bottoming out” often associated with cheaper seat construction. The company also states that MANA includes a 1.77-inch integrated ergonomic lumbar curve, a reinforced steel frame, and an SGS-certified Class-4 gas lift. These elements are presented not as luxury additions, but as the basic foundation of what the company believes entry-level users increasingly expect from a chair meant for all-day use.The broader point, in AndaSeat’s framing, is that an accessible price point no longer automatically means consumers are willing to accept visibly weaker core components. Instead, the MANA Series is being introduced as a product intended to bring structural dependability into a lower segment without requiring a more theatrical design language.Why the Visual Tone MattersOne of the more notable aspects of the MANA launch is that the chair is not positioned around overt visual aggression. Its product direction appears intended to sit between traditional office seating and more stylized gaming-chair conventions.That matters because video meetings and hybrid routines have changed how products are seen. A chair is no longer experienced only by the person sitting in it. It can also appear on camera, remain visible in shared family spaces, and become part of the room’s background during much of the day. In practical terms, this means some consumers are now looking for chairs that are visually calmer, easier to place in the home, and less likely to feel out of step with a professional environment.AndaSeat said MANA was designed with that versatility in mind. The company’s material options, including DuraXtra premium PVC leather and EverSoft breathable linen, reflect an effort to accommodate different interior needs while keeping the overall product identity more restrained than many highly stylized gaming chairs.Built for Zoom Calls and Evening Use in the Same SetupThe MANA Series is also being introduced around a specific daily-use idea: one chair that can support both structured work and unstructured after-hours use. According to AndaSeat, the product includes a 90°–135° recline range, 15° rocking mode, 1D adjustable armrests, and included headrest and lumbar pillows. This suggests a chair designed not only for upright desk tasks, but also for more relaxed screen time later in the day.That mixed-use logic fits the realities described in broader public discussions of home and hybrid work. Eurofound notes that hybrid arrangements can blur boundaries and change how working time is experienced, while CDC/NIOSH emphasizes that home workspaces need to be intentionally designed rather than improvised. In that context, a chair that can remain useful across more than one type of routine becomes more relevant than one optimized only for a single setting.AndaSeat said MANA was built for exactly that kind of overlap. In the company’s view, the chair needs to remain structurally reliable during work hours, visually appropriate during calls, and still practical for later gaming or general desk use in the same room.About the MANA SeriesThe AndaSeat MANA Series Professional Gaming & Office Chair is a newly launched ergonomic chair line currently available on Amazon. According to the company, the series was designed for mixed-use home environments and includes high-density cold-cure foam, an integrated lumbar curve, reinforced steel frame, Class-4 gas lift, recline and rocking functions, and dual upholstery options in PVC leather and breathable linen.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic seating products for gaming, work, and home environments. Its product portfolio includes chairs and related workspace products designed across multiple use cases and price segments.

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