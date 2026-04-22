DWP Congress Macao 2026 Opens Today, Bringing the World of Luxury Destination Weddings to Sands Resorts Macao

Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales at Sands Resorts Macao

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress 2026, organised by QnA International, officially opens today from 22 to 24 April 2026 at Sands Resorts Macao, Host Hotel Partner, welcoming over 350 of the world’s most influential wedding planners, hospitality leaders, designers and creative partners from more than 70 countries to the city for three days of global collaboration, business exchange and innovation in luxury destination weddings.Set against the dynamic backdrop of Macao, this year’s congress unfolds as the “New Silk Road to Weddings”—a four-day journey of cultural exchange, global connection and elevated celebration experiences.Inspired by Macao’s famous bridges connecting people to new places, the agenda is built on the concept of the bridges connecting new horizons and collaborations for the international industry leaders with the destination. Starting with “The Bridge of Arrivals,” Day One marks the beginning of this journey, as delegates from across continents arrive at the Londoner Grand and step into an experience designed to go far beyond a traditional industry gathering.“Sands Resorts Macao is uniquely positioned to host an event of this scale, where the world comes together to experience the future of luxury celebrations in a truly integrated setting,” said Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales, Sands China Ltd.The opening day programme sets the tone with a curated sequence of immersive experiences. Delegates will begin with an extraordinary welcome at TeamLab SuperNature Macao, where art, technology and nature merge into a living, interactive universe—reflecting the growing importance of experiential storytelling in modern weddings.The evening continues with a Parisian-inspired cocktail reception set within the iconic Eiffel Tower at The Parisian Macao, where elegance, connection and celebration come together against the city’s dazzling skyline.“Destination weddings today are no longer single-day events—they are immersive journeys,” Tanpure said. “We are seeing a strong rise in multi-day celebrations, cultural fusion weddings, and highly personalised experiences where every detail reflects the couple’s story.”Beyond the celebrations, the congress is designed as a powerful platform for meaningful engagement, with curated networking opportunities, structured business meetings and knowledge exchange forming the core of the experience over the coming days.Sidh N.C., Managing Director of QnA International, said: “With DWP Congress Macao 2026, we are bringing the global wedding community into a destination that truly represents the future of this industry. Macao offers a rare combination of heritage, scale and creativity, making it an inspiring canvas for the next generation of destination weddings.”At the heart of this year’s edition is a clear shift in how luxury is being defined across the industry. “Luxury today is about personalization, convenience and unforgettable moments,” added Tanpure. “At Sands Resorts Macao, our integrated resort model allows us to bring every element—from accommodation and venues to dining and entertainment—into one seamless destination, enabling celebrations that are both effortless and deeply engaging.”As the congress begins, the role of the global wedding planner community remains central to shaping the industry’s evolution.“The DWP Congress creates an invaluable opportunity to connect with leading planners from around the world, understand emerging trends and explore new markets,” Tanpure noted. “These relationships are essential in helping us deliver world-class wedding experiences that resonate with international clientele.”The attendees of the DWP Congress are set to have an immersive experience through every step of the way with the refreshing FAM trip, organised by the Supporting Partner, the Macao Government Tourism Office for the attendees to get an informative glance into the interesting places like Travessa da Paixão, the historic lanes of Rua dos Mercadores & Rua das Estalagens to discover the exquisite traditional Chinese wedding attire (Kwan kwa), Our Lady of Carmel Church and Taipa Houses to take them through the unforgettable journey of Macao.With local and international partners such as KVANT Events - Middle East, Le Reve Premier International - China, P. Taufiq Photography - USA, Royal Star Creative - Macao, Garden. LM Wedding - Macao & China,W Avenue Wedding Planning Co Ltd - Macao, Megha Beria Designs - India, Journey & Emotion @ JE Handcrafts - Macao, Revel Events HK - Hong Kong, SOVOS Therapy & Perfumery - Hong Kong, Cardinia Entertainment - Australia, amongst many others, gathering at the most-trusted B2B platform, are set to experience high-level discussions, immersive site visits, and curated experiences set to unfold over the next three days with DWP Congress Macao 2026 placing the spotlight firmly on Macao as it welcomes the world’s leading voices in destination weddings.

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