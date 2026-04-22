AndaSeat Launches MANA Series, Marking a New Entry-Level Ergonomic Chair Push

MANA Series AndaSeat Chair MANA Series AndaSeat Chair Size MANA Series AndaSeat Chair Feature

AndaSeat New chair line introduces cold-cure foam, integrated support, and dual upholstery options in a lower-priced format aimed at home office gaming users

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ndaSeat has announced the launch of the MANA Series Professional Gaming & Office Chair, a new ergonomic seating line positioned at the entry level of the market and currently available through Amazon. The release marks a new product and channel experiment for the company, which has been more closely associated with higher-priced gaming and ergonomic chair categories.The MANA Series enters the market at a time when consumers continue to look for chairs that can support long hours of desk use without moving into premium pricing tiers. In many home office and gaming setups, entry-level seating remains shaped by a tradeoff between price and durability, with lower-cost models often relying on simpler foam construction, limited support structure, and reduced long-term stability. AndaSeat said the MANA Series was developed to address that gap by bringing several features more commonly associated with higher-tier chairs into a more accessible price bracket.According to the company, the MANA Series is intended for users who want a chair that can function across both work and gaming environments, while maintaining a cleaner and more professional appearance than some category-standard gaming products. The line is being presented as part of AndaSeat’s broader effort to expand its reach beyond flagship and enthusiast seating into a more price-sensitive segment.A New Product Direction for a Wider MarketFor AndaSeat, the MANA Series represents more than a standard product extension. The company described the launch as a new attempt to enter a part of the market where price accessibility often shapes purchasing decisions more strongly than brand familiarity. By launching the product through Amazon, AndaSeat is also testing a more direct pathway into a high-volume online retail environment, where consumers often compare seating products primarily through specifications, materials, and price positioning.That context has influenced how the MANA Series is being framed. Rather than focusing on visual excess or highly specialized styling, the chair was developed around what AndaSeat describes as three practical expectations in the lower-priced ergonomic segment: support that does not lose shape quickly, safety components users can trust, and a design that remains appropriate across professional and personal settings.The company said the MANA Series was built for what it calls the “home office arena,” a space where work, meetings, entertainment, and gaming increasingly happen in the same room and often in the same chair.Launch Focus: Durability at a Lower Entry PriceAndaSeat said the MANA Series is launching at $199 on Amazon, making it one of the company’s lowest entry points in the ergonomic chair category. The pricing is a notable part of the release because it places the product in a segment where buyers are often looking for practical daily-use seating but may be reluctant to move toward the higher pricing typically associated with more feature-rich gaming chairs.In that segment, the company sees durability as a central issue. Many lower-cost chairs prioritize first impression over long-term performance, especially in areas such as seat foam consistency, internal frame structure, and lift components. AndaSeat said MANA was designed to respond to those concerns by focusing on structural basics rather than treating them as premium-only features.This positioning gives the launch a clear market angle. Instead of introducing another entry-level chair built mainly around appearance, AndaSeat is presenting MANA as a product centered on material consistency, integrated support, and long-session practicality.Cold-Cure Foam as the Core Material StoryA central part of the MANA Series design is its use of high-density cold-cure foam, which AndaSeat describes as the foundation of the chair’s seating experience. According to the company, the foam density is rated at 60kg/m³, and the material choice was intended to address a common frustration in lower-cost chairs: the gradual loss of shape and support after repeated use.In the company’s product rationale, cold-cure foam is not being used simply as a comfort descriptor. Instead, it is being positioned as a durability decision. AndaSeat said the goal was to create a seat that maintains supportive tension over time rather than becoming noticeably softer or less stable after several months of regular use.That material choice also helps define the MANA Series against conventional expectations for the entry-level category. By emphasizing automotive-style foam construction and resistance to sagging, the chair is being presented as a model built for repeat daily use rather than occasional desk sessions.Integrated Support Rather Than Add-On LogicAndaSeat also places notable emphasis on the chair’s integrated lumbar architecture. According to the company, the MANA backrest includes a 1.77-inch ergonomic lumbar curve built directly into the structure, rather than relying only on removable accessories for lower-back support.That decision reflects a broader design philosophy behind the launch. In many value-oriented chairs, support is often framed as something that can be added through pillows or external accessories. The MANA Series takes a different approach by building a basic support contour into the seatback itself, then including additional headrest and lumbar pillows for users who want further adjustment.The company said this combination was chosen to keep the chair functional even when accessories are removed or used differently by different users. In that sense, MANA is positioned as a structurally supportive chair first, with accessories serving as secondary fine-tuning tools rather than as the primary ergonomic system.Built for Work and Gaming UseAndaSeat describes the MANA Series as a chair developed for both office and gaming environments. That dual positioning is visible in the product’s overall form, which avoids overly theatrical detailing while still retaining a recognizable performance-chair silhouette.The company said this was intentional. As home office use and gaming setups increasingly overlap, more consumers are looking for chairs that do not feel visually out of place in either setting. The MANA Series is therefore being introduced as a chair that can move between work calls, general desk use, and gaming sessions without requiring a change in setup identity.This is also reflected in the chair’s adjustment profile. According to AndaSeat, the MANA Series includes a 90° to 135° recline range, 15° rocking mode with tension control, 1D adjustable armrests with a 10cm height range, and a Class-4 SGS-certified gas lift. Together, these features position the chair for mixed-use daily routines rather than one narrowly defined task category.Dual Material Options for Different EnvironmentsThe MANA Series is also being introduced with two upholstery directions: DuraXtra Premium PVC Leather and EverSoft Breathable Linen.According to AndaSeat, the leather option is intended for users who want an easier-to-clean, more formal seating surface, while the linen option is designed for those who prefer a lighter and more breathable material feel. The company’s decision to offer both materials at launch suggests an effort to widen the product’s relevance across different room types and user preferences.This dual-path approach is important in the context of the launch because it signals that AndaSeat is not treating the entry-level segment as a one-format category. Instead, the company is acknowledging that price-sensitive buyers may still care about how a chair fits into their daily environment, whether that means easier maintenance, visual neatness, or improved breathability in warmer conditions.Safety, Movement, and Everyday UtilityBeyond foam and upholstery, AndaSeat is positioning the MANA Series around practical durability. The chair includes a reinforced steel frame, a high-strength nylon base, and 60mm PU-coated wheels that the company says are designed for quieter movement and better compatibility with different floor types.The SGS-certified Class-4 gas lift is another feature AndaSeat has placed at the center of the launch. In product terms, this signals an effort to build confidence around the chair’s mechanical foundation, especially in a segment where users may be wary of lower-cost products that cut back on less visible safety-related components.AndaSeat said the chair is rated for users from 155 cm to 185 cm in height and up to 136 kg (299 lbs) in weight, placing it within a broad everyday-use range for home office and gaming setups.A Broader Signal for AndaSeat’s Product StrategyThe MANA Series may also signal a broader shift in how AndaSeat thinks about category expansion. Rather than limiting its identity to flagship gaming chairs and higher-tier ergonomic products, the company is using this launch to enter a segment defined by more constrained budgets and more practical buying criteria.In that sense, MANA is not simply a lower-cost chair. It is a product designed to test whether the features and structural language associated with higher-end ergonomic seating can be translated into a more accessible format without losing core utility.For consumers, the release creates a new entry point into the AndaSeat portfolio. For the company, it creates an opportunity to observe how buyers respond when material durability, integrated support, and cross-use practicality are prioritized at a lower price point.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic seating products for gaming, work, and home environments. Its product portfolio includes gaming chairs, office-oriented ergonomic seating, and related workspace products designed for a range of use scenarios and price segments.

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