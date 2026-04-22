Bono Hair Skin Base Systems Pass REACH Compliance Testing for EU Market Access

REACH-Certified Skin Base Hair Systems: Ensuring Safe, Compliant, and Market-Ready Solutions for European Distribution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bono Hair has successfully passed REACH compliance testing for its skin base hair systems , confirming that the materials used meet the European Union's chemical safety requirements for consumer products.The testing was carried out by GUANGDONG TI COBO TESTING CO., LTD., evaluating samples against key restrictions under Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 (REACH Annex XVII). The results showed that all tested substances—including heavy metals, phthalates, azo dyes and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)—were either within safe limits or not detected, meeting the standards required for entry into the European market.For distributors and salon owners, this is more than a technical update. REACH is one of the strictest chemical regulations in the world, and failing it can lead to shipment delays, customs rejection, or even product recalls. Passing it means fewer compliance concerns and a smoother path when importing into Europe.REACH, short for Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals, acts as a baseline requirement for products sold across the EU. In simple terms, it requires manufacturers to prove that their products do not contain harmful substances above defined thresholds. For hair systems, this is especially relevant, as materials like dyes, coatings, and base polymers are all subject to regulation.According to the test report issued on Apr. 1, 2026, Bono Hair's skin base systems met all required standards across multiple categories:- Lead (Pb) and cadmium (Cd): Not detected within reporting limits- Phthalates (plasticizers): Within safe thresholds- Azo colorants: Not detected- Nonylphenol (NP) and NPEOs: Not detected- PAHs: Not detected- C9–C14 PFCAs and related substances: Not detectedThese substances are commonly monitored in industries involving textiles, polymers, and dyed materials. If present above the regulated limits, they can trigger compliance issues at customs or in-market inspections."REACH compliance isn't something you fix at the final stage—it starts with how materials are selected and controlled from the beginning," said Bob Lee, product development manager at Bono Hair. "From hair processing to base construction, every step needs to align with safety requirements if you want consistent results."Unlike certifications that issue a single official document, REACH compliance is typically demonstrated through test reports and internal declarations. In practice, many importers and distributors will request a valid, recent test report as part of their due diligence—especially when entering regulated markets like the EU.For Bono Hair's clients—primarily hair replacement salons, clinics, and distributors—this reduces uncertainty. Products that already meet REACH requirements are easier to introduce into local markets such as Germany, France, and Italy, where chemical compliance is closely monitored. It also minimizes the need for additional testing on the buyer's side.Another practical factor is timing. Many importers prefer test reports issued within the past year to ensure ongoing compliance. Having up-to-date documentation not only helps with customs clearance but also shows that the manufacturer is actively maintaining standards.As a factory-direct manufacturer, Bono Hair maintains full control over its production process—from raw material selection to final output. The company manages sourcing standards internally and monitors key stages such as dyeing and base construction to ensure consistency with EU requirements, reducing the risk of compliance issues before products reach testing.Clients who require documentation for compliance or internal review can request the full REACH test report and supporting materials. (Available via the official website.)About Bono HairBono Hair is a China-based manufacturer specializing in wholesale hair systems for men for global B2B clients. The company offers factory-direct supply across a range of base types, including skin, lace, mono, and hybrid systems, serving salons, clinics, wholesalers, and distributors across Europe and North America.

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