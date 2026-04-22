SkyBlue Cinematix Enters South Korea, Expanding Its Global Content & Brand Integration Network

SkyBlue Cinematix, the entertainment arm of SkyBlue Media Group, has officially entered the South Korean market

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyBlue Cinematix, the entertainment arm of SkyBlue Media Group, has officially entered the South Korean market, marking a strategic expansion into one of the world’s most influential content ecosystems.With this move, the company strengthens its global footprint across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa—positioning itself as a content and brand integration powerhouse connecting international markets.To lead its Korea operations, SkyBlue Cinematix has appointed Elin Her as Business Director. She brings over 14 years of experience across music, gaming, and entertainment, including a leadership tenure at Sony Music Entertainment Asia, where she most recently served as Vice President. Her deep understanding of the Asian market and strong industry network will be instrumental in driving local partnerships and cross-border collaborations.This leadership move ensures that SkyBlue’s expansion into Korea is supported by local cultural insight, regional expertise, and cross-industry experience.SkyBlue Cinematix differentiates itself through its core strength in:In-film and in-content brand integrationPPL (Product Placement)Narrative-led brand storytellingGlobal monetisation of content through cross-market demandThe company enables brands to integrate seamlessly into storytelling while unlocking new revenue streams for producers and creators.Taking K-Content & K-Pop GlobalAs Korean content continues to shape global culture, SkyBlue Cinematix aims to amplify its reach by:Taking K-Content and K-Pop to global markets through its strong international sales and brand networkDriving cross-border monetisation at scaleEnabling worldwide distribution and brand partnerships, without geographical limitationsThis approach ensures Korean IP reaches its full commercial and cultural potential on a truly global stage.Cross-Continental CollaborationA key focus of the Korea expansion is talent and creative exchange, bringing together Korean creators with counterparts from India and Africa to develop globally relevant content.Strong Global CredentialsSkyBlue Cinematix enters Korea with proven international experience:The Group recently made headlines for securing exclusive brand integration for India’s most anticipated cinematic masterpiece: S.S. Rajamouli’s "Varanasi." Working alongside the visionary director of RRR and Baahubali, SkyBlue has proven its ability to handle "larger-than-life" IP on a global scale.Simultaneously, the Group has solidified its footprint in Africa with SkyBlue Cinematix Nigeria, launching a massive cross-continental feature starring Nollywood icon Nancy Isime. By bridging Anglophone and Francophone Africa, SkyBlue has established itself as a pioneer in high-value regional storytelling with global distribution potential.Leadership PerspectiveSpeaking on the global expansion, Chairman Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam stated: "SkyBlue Cinematix is no longer a regional player; we are a global content engine. Our success in India with S.S. Rajamouli and our recent entry into the vibrant Nollywood market have provided the blueprint for our expansion. By entering South Korea, we are completing a strategic triangle of content—Bollywood, Nollywood, and K-Content., we aim to respect the unique artistry of the Korean industry while providing the global scale and brand integration expertise that SkyBlue is known for."About SkyBlue Media GroupHeadquartered in Malaysia, SkyBlue Media Group is a leading media conglomerate with strong presence in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, including exclusive transit media rights with Dubai’s RTA.Through SkyBlue Cinematix, the Group is building a borderless content ecosystem spanning production, brand integration, and global distribution.SkyBlue Cinematix is actively exploring partnerships with content creators, production houses, brands, and distribution platforms in South Korea and globally, and welcomes discussions to collaborate on upcoming projects and opportunities.Business Enquiries (South Korea):Elin HerBusiness Director – South KoreaEmail: elin@skybluegroup.com

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