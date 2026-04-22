#EarthDay2026, SocialBox.Biz Secure Reuse before IT disposal for London UK Companies

Highlighting that reusing laptops prevents 316kg of emissions—double that of recycling. Call SocialBox.Biz before IT disposal to check what can still be reused.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Earth Day. SocialBox.Biz is urging British corporations to prioritise the donation of functional, unused IT equipment to SocialBox.Biz for reuse before items become waste.SocialBox.Biz invites organizations to celebrate Earth Day by calling SocialBox.Biz to assist with checking what items can still be reused in their their storage rooms and pledging their old tech to SocialBox.Biz to supports both the planet and the community.This is the core message of the "Call SocialBox.Biz First" initiative. By contacting SocialBox.Biz first, companies ensure that their functional IT equipment goes towards more high-impact reuse with SocialBoxBiz.The initiative highlights a shift from traditional computer recycling to a "reuse-first" model with SocialBoxBiz, emphasising the dual benefits of environmental sustainability and social equity such as older adults supported by Age UKs in London.A recently published case study by Age UK Islington showcases the tangible impact of this collaboration. By diverting functional IT hardware from recycling scrap heaps, SocialBox.Biz provides repurposed laptops and tablets to disadvantaged individuals, including older adults who rely on computer access for essential services and social connection."With the growing concern over the environmental impact of decommissioned technology, this partnership serves as a timely call to action," said a spokesperson for SocialBox.Biz. "By choosing to donate and reuse before they recycle, London companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while helping provide computer access to those who can not afford computer hardware or software in our local communities."Key highlights of the Earth Day 2026 campaign include:This "reuse-first" model, highlighted by a case study with Age UK Islington:Environmental Protection: Promoting reuse as a superior alternative to recycling, saving an average of 316kg of CO2 per laptop.Social Empowerment: Providing technology to disadvantaged groups and older adults.Corporate Responsibility: Helping London firms meet impact targets through secure, data-wiped hardware reuse and donations.As Earth Day 2026 approaches, SocialBox.Biz are calling on business leaders to pledge their old, functional IT equipment to this cause.To learn more about the IT reuse program or to arrange a collection, please visit https://www.socialbox.biz/ About SocialBox.BizSocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) based in London, dedicated to repurposing corporate IT equipment before IT disposal for a positive impact on the plant and society. More case studies from:Impact plans for companies that have no access to items to donate to SocialBoxBiz:

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