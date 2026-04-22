Free AI Wildfire Risk Assessment Helps California Homeowners Prepare for Zone Zero Inspections Ahead of April 23 Hearing

WyldSafe gives homeowners in high fire hazard zones a way to identify issues before a fire inspector does — no cost, no appointment, no inspector visit

Zone Zero is going to surprise a lot of people who thought their property was safe. WyldSafe lets homeowners see exactly what an inspector would see privately for free, and fix it on their own terms.” — Nate Siggard founder of WyldSafe

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection's April 23 Zone Zero Advisory Committee public meeting in Calabasas, WyldSafe (wyldsafe.com) today announced that its free AI-powered property assessment is ready to help California homeowners prepare for the Zone Zero inspections that will follow if the proposed rules are adopted.Zone 0 is the first five feet around a home. Under the rules released April 18 by the Board of Forestry, homeowners in high fire hazard zones would be required to clear combustible vegetation, mulch, wood fencing, stored firewood, and other flammable items from this five-foot perimeter, with existing homes having three to five years to comply. The rules would affect roughly 17% of buildings statewide — several million California properties.Official inspections will follow. Homeowners who fail those inspections face citations, state-imposed compliance deadlines, and, in a growing number of insurance carrier policies, loss of coverage.WyldSafe helps homeowners get ahead of that.How It WorksHomeowners visit wyldsafe.com and record a short video walk-around of their property from their phone — usually three to five minutes. WyldSafe's patent-pending AI analyzes the video and returns a report flagging likely Zone Zero issues: non-compliant vegetation, combustible fencing and gates, mulch, stored items, overhanging branches, deck clearances, and structural vulnerabilities. Each flagged item comes with a remediation step and a cost estimate to fix it.The assessment is free. No subscription, no credit card. The platform is sponsored by partners in the home hardening industry."Nobody wants a fire inspector showing up and finding things they didn't know were a problem," said Nate Siggard, Founder & CEO of WyldSafe. "Zone Zero is going to surprise a lot of people who thought their property was safe. WyldSafe lets homeowners see exactly what an inspector would see privately for free, and fix it on their own terms. You shouldn't need a citation to find out your mulch is the problem."Why Preparation MattersMost Zone Zero fixes aren't technically hard. They're logistically annoying. Replacing a wood fence with metal, pulling out a decades-old shrub, relocating a firewood pile that's been in the same spot for twenty years, regrading mulch beds around a hundred feet of foundation. None of this is rocket science, but all of it takes contractors, permits, quotes, and time.Homeowners who start now have months to spread that work out. Homeowners who wait for a citation may have weeks.There's also a growing insurance dimension. Conversations at recent industry panels and the California Department of Insurance's Safer from Wildfires framework have increasingly pointed toward tying premium discounts and in some cases, coverage availability to documented Zone Zero compliance. Homeowners who can show they've done the work are likely to fare better with the shrinking number of carriers still writing policies in high fire hazard zones.One thing WyldSafe is explicit about: the report belongs to the homeowner. It is not shared with regulators, insurers, or any government agency unless the homeowner chooses to share it.Why Private MattersFree inspections already exist. Local Fire Safe Councils have offered free defensible space assessments across California for years, and they do good work.Siggard said WyldSafe fills a different need. "A lot of homeowners aren't going to invite an inspector onto their property to point out everything they've done wrong. That's not how people work. They want to figure out what the problem is quietly, on their own, without anyone writing anything down. That's what we built."There is no site visit. There is no official record. The AI looks at the video, produces a report, and the homeowner decides what happens next.Who Gets Hit HardestZone Zero compliance is going to cost somewhere between a few hundred dollars and tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the property. That range is going to fall harder on some Californians than others.At a recent Pepperdine University ULI panel on the Malibu rebuild, researchers pointed out that neighborhoods like Altadena home to one of the highest concentrations of Black homeownership in Los Angeles County include many multi-generational, mortgage-free properties that were also, for that same reason, uninsured when the fires came through. Many of those families have no insurance payout to rebuild with, and the new compliance costs will land on them just as hard as on higher-income neighbors.The April 23 Calabasas HearingThe Board of Forestry and Fire Protection's Zone 0 Advisory Committee will meet in Calabasas on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The Board is taking public comment at the meeting and by email at PublicComments@bof.ca.gov. The agenda, meeting flyer, and public comment instructions are posted at bof.fire.ca.gov. Final Zone 0 rulemaking is being conducted under Governor Newsom's Executive Order N-18-25.Research released in December 2025 by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, based on on-the-ground assessment of 252 structures after the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires, found that homes with a complete system of hardening features — Class A roof, noncombustible siding, double-pane windows, and enclosed eaves — were significantly more likely to avoid damage than homes with only partial mitigation. A companion IBHS report documented that vegetation within the first five feet of a home amplified damage even when the plants were well-watered. Full reports are available at ibhs.org/lawildfires.About WyldSafeWyldSafe was founded in January 2026 by Nate Siggard, a California technologist who built the platform after a family member's home burned in the Woolsey fire and several friends lost homes in the Palisades and Altadena fires. The company's patent-pending AI turns a short homeowner-recorded video into a detailed wildfire risk assessment: vegetation, fencing, mulch, stored combustibles, structural vulnerabilities, and more with remediation steps and cost estimates for each finding. Assessments are free to home and business owners. Get yours at wyldsafe.com.

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