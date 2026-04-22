Gentle Chiro Launches New TPRF Therapy for Nerve Pain Relief

Gentle Chiro Chiropractic Adjustments Extracorporeal Magnetotransduction Therapy

Gentle Chiro introduces advanced TPRF therapy to target nerve pain, improve function, and support long-term relief without invasive procedures.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentle Chiro Launches New TPRF Therapy for Nerve Pain ReliefGentle Chiro is excited to announce the launch of a new treatment option for nerve pain, Targeted Pulsed Radiofrequency (TPRF). This state-of-the-art therapy delivers gentle electrical pulses to modulate irritated or hypersensitive nerves, providing significant relief without damaging tissue.TPRF works by calming overactive nerve signals, which can reduce pain, tingling, and abnormal sensations. Unlike continuous radiofrequency treatments, TPRF is non-destructive, making it a safer option for supporting nerve recovery and improving communication between nerves. This therapy can promote a more normalized healing environment, especially beneficial for chronic or stubborn nerve-related conditions that haven't been fully resolved with traditional therapies.At Gentle Chiro, we understand that finding the right modality that suits each individual is crucial to achieving the best results. Our clinic offers a range of advanced chiropractic techniques and personalized treatment options designed with patient comfort and effectiveness in mind. We prioritize providing exceptional care, utilizing innovative technology to enhance your healing journey.About Gentle ChiroGentle Chiro is committed to providing high-quality chiropractic care with a focus on patient prioritization and customized treatment plans. Offering a range of techniques and utilizing cutting-edge technology, Gentle Chiro strives to address the unique needs of every patient.For more information about TPRF therapy or to schedule a consultation, visit www.gentlechiro.com or call (503) 512-9591.

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