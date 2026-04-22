ROKE Demonstrated Precision Engineering as the China Best Zero Leakage Double Ferrule Fitting Factory at NEFTEGAZ

NANTONG, JIANGSU, CHINA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In industries where a single point of leakage can trigger cascading failures — from regulatory shutdown to environmental liability — the selection criteria for fluid control components carry significant weight. At NEFTEGAZ 2024, one of the world's most prestigious international exhibitions for oil and gas equipment and technologies, Nantong ROKE Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd. drew considerable industry attention with its Double Ferrule Dielectric Fittings lineup. The company presented technical evidence to support its standing as a China Best Zero Leakage Double Ferrule Fitting Factory , engaging procurement engineers from multiple countries through on-site product data, dimensional references, and compliance documentation.When Oil & Gas Pipelines Have Zero Tolerance for FailureFluid leakage in petroleum refining, offshore platforms, and chemical processing systems carries consequences that extend well beyond equipment damage. Regulatory penalties, environmental reporting requirements, and unplanned operational shutdowns represent the measurable cost of underperforming fittings. For this reason, procurement engineers in energy-intensive sectors treat fitting selection as a structural engineering decision — not a price-driven commodity choice. The market has responded accordingly. Zero-leakage performance is no longer considered a premium specification; it has become the minimum threshold for qualified supplier consideration.NEFTEGAZ 2024 — A Global Stage Where Engineering Claims Are TestedHeld at EXPOCENTRE Fairgrounds in Moscow from April 15 to 18, 2024, NEFTEGAZ brought together more than 800 companies from 11 countries, including Belarus, China, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The event covered over 70,000 square meters of exhibition space and attracted senior technical and procurement professionals from across the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy value chain. For component manufacturers, participation at NEFTEGAZ carries a specific pressure. Buyers arrive with defined technical specifications, compare catalog data against physical samples, and ask direct questions about production capacity and certification scope. ROKE's engineering representatives engaged with international delegates throughout the exhibition, presenting the SS-DF-FT series alongside documented performance data and material certification records.The Anatomy of Zero Leakage: Inside ROKE's Double Ferrule Dielectric FittingsThe SS-DF-FT series represents ROKE's core compression fitting product line. The design employs a two-ferrule compression mechanism — a front ferrule that bites radially into the tube wall surface, and a back ferrule that distributes axial load during tightening. This geometry creates a multi-point sealing contact that remains stable across pressure cycling and thermal expansion. All components in this series use SS316 stainless steel, a material grade that resists corrosion across oil, water, gas, and a wide range of aggressive media. The series supports working pressures up to 6,000 PSI and covers tube outer diameter options from 1/8 inch through 3/4 inch.Beyond pressure performance, the dielectric insert separates the two connection ends electrically. This characteristic prevents galvanic coupling between dissimilar pipe segments and eliminates stray current pathways that could accelerate corrosion or create ignition risk in gas-sensitive environments. Published dimensional data — covering total assembly length, outer contact diameter, hex dimension, and end-face parameters — allows engineers to specify and verify installation compatibility without requiring field modification.Built at Scale, Built to Specification — ROKE's Manufacturing InfrastructureEstablished in 2008 and headquartered in the Hai'an High-Tech Zone of Nantong, Jiangsu Province, ROKE has developed a manufacturing footprint spanning two self-operated facilities. The company employs 130 personnel and runs 20 automated production lines. Monthly production capacity exceeds 2 million units across its core product categories, which include stainless steel compression fittings, industrial valves, and precision seamless tubing. This output scale carries direct implications for international buyers. High-volume automation reduces dimensional variance in ferrule forming and thread cutting — two processes that directly influence the sealing integrity of the finished fitting. Furthermore, production capacity at this level provides meaningful confidence in supply continuity for procurement teams managing multi-year contracts.Certifications That Speak the Language of Global ProcurementROKE holds a portfolio of internationally recognized industry certifications, including approvals from Bureau Veritas (BV), the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Det Norske Veritas (DNV), ISO quality management systems, and CE conformity marking. Within the context of oil and gas procurement, these credentials function as an independent technical audit. BV and DNV certifications address marine and offshore classification requirements, where component failure carries direct life-safety implications. ABS approval satisfies additional standards relevant to North American shipbuilding and industrial specifications. ISO certification documents process consistency across the entire manufacturing workflow. Together, these approvals substantially reduce the qualification burden for procurement teams operating under regulated purchasing frameworks — particularly those managing capital projects in the energy sector.From Petroleum Pipelines to Offshore Platforms — Where ROKE Fittings PerformThe SS-DF-FT series addresses performance requirements across a wide range of operating environments. Petroleum refining and chemical production systems benefit from the fitting's 6,000 PSI pressure rating and SS316 corrosion resistance. Offshore engineering installations demand components that sustain seal integrity through vibration, thermal cycling, and saline atmospheric exposure — conditions where ferrule compression geometry consistently outperforms conventional threaded connections. Electric power facilities and heavy machinery installations rely on these fittings wherever fluid containment and system reliability intersect. Additionally, water treatment and laboratory piping applications benefit from the zero-leakage characteristic to prevent contamination and preserve measurement accuracy. The media compatibility range — covering oil, water, gas, and both corrosive and non-corrosive fluids — gives design engineers the flexibility to standardize on a single fitting specification across diverse line sections.Why Global Buyers Are Choosing a Direct-Factory Partnership with ROKEROKE maintains independent export rights and manages established trade channels across international markets. Direct factory sourcing gives buyers access to specification-matched products with full material traceability — without the documentation gaps that often accompany multi-tier distribution. For bulk purchasing, the company provides wholesale pricing structures and dedicated online technical support. Material test reports, dimensional inspection certificates, and compliance documentation remain fully accessible at the source level. As energy infrastructure development continues to expand across Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, the demand for verified, scalable, and technically capable fitting manufacturers continues to grow. ROKE's presence at NEFTEGAZ 2024 communicated a clear message to the market: the company brings both the engineering depth and the production infrastructure to support serious, long-term international partnerships.For complete product specifications and inquiry support, visit https://www.chinaroke.com/

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