FutureLink Ventures Hosts Business Leadership Summit on U.S. Market Access and Public Information Systems

Group photo of FutureLink Ventures team and speakers at the California Dream for All Summit April 12 2026 in City of San Gabriel Grapevine Arbor Group photo of FutureLink Ventures team and speakers at the California Dream for All Summit April 12 2026 in City of San Gabriel Grapevine Arbor Supported by partners including Paris Baguette, Dreame Technology, and Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Monterey Park, among others Paris Baguette, EBIA Association, ALO, The Halal Guys, JD Logistics, Dreame, ALFA Law Firm, Golden Harvest, Thunder Express, ACAA, Cantonese Society CA, Innova Nutra, FPPartners, EasyBuy Choice, Yuuda, Guowei, AIL Law, Silicon Valley Cleanroom Design, Canoly and More. Distinguished government officials included Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (represented by Sandy Rosco) and Assembly-member Mark González (represented by Wendy Wang).

Platform connects businesses with insights on U.S. market systems, government procurement, public information access pathways and pathways for global expansion

We aim to bridge the gap between businesses and the U.S. market by creating a more transparent environment across public systems, while providing clear pathways for global growth.” — Wendy Wang, Founder, FutureLink Ventures

SAN GABRIEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureLink Ventures LLC successfully hosted the “California Dream for All – Business Leadership Summit” at Grapevine Arbor in City of San Gabriel. The event brought together participants from government affairs, media, industry consulting, and diverse business sectors to engage in discussions on how companies can better understand the U.S. market system, government procurement pathways, and strategies for localized brand development. Through keynote presentations and interactive dialogue, the summit aimed to provide businesses with clearer, more accessible frameworks for navigating development opportunities within the United States.

The event was jointly planned and executed by the FutureLink Ventures team. Core organizers included Founder Kent Jiang, Vince Wu, Co-Founder Steven Xing, and Wendy Wang, a community development and industry collaboration advocate. As an active organizer focused on fostering collaboration between businesses, public resources, and communities, Wendy Wang continues to promote mechanisms that enhance transparency and accessibility of information.

Face to Face Global LLC served as a co-organizer, with its lead representative Coyi Wu contributing to overall coordination and support, further strengthening the event’s capacity for cross-sector collaboration and resource integration. Wendy Wang, who also serves as Vice President of the American Chinese Athlete Association, contributed to the platform from a public-oriented and neutral perspective, emphasizing the importance of structuring and interpreting information to help businesses build foundational understanding of the U.S. market and related systems.

The event opened with registration at 1:00 PM, followed by the main forum from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. During this session, speakers from various sectors shared insights on different aspects of the U.S. market ecosystem. Seven-time Emmy Award winner and veteran television producer Eddie Barber delivered a presentation titled “From Product to Story: Leveraging Hollywood Narrative to Win the U.S. Market and Build Global Brand Trust,” highlighting how brands can establish credibility and long-term influence through storytelling and content strategy. Olympic gold medalist John Naber presented on “The Olympic Mindset: How Sports Shape Families, Character, and the Next Generation,” exploring the broader impact of athletic values on family, character development, and leadership.

From an industry and market access perspective, government procurement and compliance expert Gilbert Buchanan presented “Entering the U.S. Mainstream Retail Market: A Systematic Approach to Channels, Supply Chains, and Compliance,” offering a structured overview of distribution systems, supply chain considerations, and regulatory requirements. Media and public relations advisor Elsa Ramon delivered “From Selling Products to Shaping Culture: How Global Brands Enter and Influence the U.S. Mainstream Market,” analyzing how companies can evolve from product-driven strategies to building lasting cultural relevance and brand presence.

During the forum, Wendy Wang presented on “Enhancing Transparency in Government Procurement Information and Promoting Equitable Access to Community Resources.” Drawing upon publicly available information released through official channels, including the City of Los Angeles General Services / Supply Services Division, she provided a foundational overview of government procurement systems. In the interactive session, she introduced participants to publicly accessible government platforms (including QR-code access points) and encouraged businesses to independently explore official resources to better understand procurement structures, processes, and compliance requirements. She noted that while such information is publicly available, it is often distributed across multiple systems, creating challenges in accessibility and interpretation. Her presentation focused on organizing and clarifying existing public information to help businesses establish baseline knowledge prior to engaging in these systems.

Following the main forum, the event transitioned into an interactive networking session, including a structured booth walk. Organizers and guest speakers engaged directly with participating companies through in-person discussions. Participating businesses represented industries such as food and beverage, hospitality, technology, and consumer brands, including Paris Baguette (San Gabriel location), Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Monterey Park, and Dreame Technology. These interactions allowed discussions to extend from theoretical insights to practical, business-specific guidance.

The successful execution of the event was supported by a wide range of brands and organizations. Catering was provided by The Halal Guys, desserts were sponsored by Paris Baguette (San Gabriel), and Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Monterey Park contributed hospitality and raffle support. Additional sponsors and supporting organizations included Brand's like DREAME, JINGDONG Logistics, ALO Drink, ThunderExpress, Golden Harvest Foods, CANOLY, EB1A Association, Alexander Law Firm and Associates, First Pathway Partners, Innova Nutra, Alznaurer Immigration Law, YUUDA, GUOWEI, Silicon Valley Cleanroom Design Institution, LookOut Product Group, EasyBuy Choice, Nordberg Medical, as well as the nonprofit organizations, the American Chinese Athlete Association and the Cantonese Society of Southern California

From a public affairs perspective, the event also reflected engagement from elected offices and representatives. A recognition and certificate presentation segment was held during the event. Sandy Rosco attended as a representative of State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez and assisted in presenting and conveying official recognitions. Wendy Wang presented certificates on behalf of California State Assembly-member Mark Gonzalez to select participants and organizations. Elizabeth Yang, Mayor of the City of Monterey Park, was also in attendance and presented certificates to event volunteers, further demonstrating local government engagement and support. These efforts further highlight public sector interest in community-based business engagement.

The organizers emphasized that this summit was an independently initiated platform and does not represent the position of any government agency. Its purpose is to facilitate understanding and communication between local businesses and public systems. Overall, the “California Dream for All – Business Leadership Summit” provided an open forum for information exchange and experience sharing. FutureLink Ventures, together with its partners, stated that it will continue to focus on information integration and resource connectivity, promoting more transparent and accessible communication mechanisms to help businesses better understand the structure of the U.S. market and public systems, while gradually building a long-term engagement platform for both communities and enterprises.

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