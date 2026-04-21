MPD Searches for Puppies Taken in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for two puppies that were taken in a burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The suspect took two three-month old pitbull puppies and fled the scene.

The two puppies, one three-month old male pitbull brown puppy and one three-month old male gray puppy, can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26042633