MPD Releases Updated Video in Dirt Bike Hit and Run

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the operator of a dirt bike that struck two children and fled the scene in Northwest.



On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 6:52 p.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 14th Street and Chapin Street, Northwest, for the report of a crash. Officers discovered two juvenile males who were injured after being struck by a dirt bike operator as they rode an e-bike in the bike lane. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported one juvenile male unconscious to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The second injured child was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the dirt bike operator lifted the bike onto its back wheel just before the collision. The dirt bike operator fled the scene, continuing northbound on 14th Street with a large group of ATVs and dirt bikes.

The suspect who struck the children, and the larger group of illegal vehicle operators were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Pictures of the suspect who struck the children are also attached.

The collision is under investigation by detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit. Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26044404

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