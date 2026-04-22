Regenerative Aesthetics Comes of Age: Miami Clinician on the Science Reshaping Anti-Aging Medicine

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 40th AMMG Clinical Applications Conference — which drew regenerative and longevity medicine clinicians to Miami April 15–19 Med Aesthetics Miami founder Rosanna Bermejo completed advanced training as her practice prepares to expand its regenerative offerings across South Florida.A quiet but rapid shift is reshaping aesthetic medicine. For decades, the field was defined by what clinicians could inject, cut, or laser away. Today, a growing body of regenerative science — exosomes, platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), polynucleotides, biostimulatory injectables, and growth-factor protocols — is redefining the category around a different question: what can the body be prompted to rebuild on its own?Last week in Miami, clinicians from around the world gathered to answer it.The 40th Clinical Applications for Age Management Medicine Conference, produced by the Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG) and held April 15–19, 2026, marked four decades of one of the longest-running accredited CME programs in age management and regenerative medicine. This year's agenda placed unusual emphasis on aesthetics — including a dedicated module, Foundations of Regenerative Aesthetics — reflecting how central aesthetic practice has become to the broader longevity movement.Among the clinicians who completed the regenerative aesthetics module was Rosanna Bermejo, MBA, MSN, FNP, founder and president of Med Aesthetics Miami, a boutique practice with locations in Coral Gables, Aventura, and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea."The category has fundamentally changed," said Bermejo. "For years, aesthetic medicine was about what you could inject to hide aging. Regenerative aesthetics asks a different question: what can you stimulate the body to rebuild? That's a completely different kind of science, and the results reflect it."A Category Moving Beyond CosmeticsThe shift has real business implications. Regenerative aesthetics — once a niche offering — is now among the fastest-growing segments within medical aesthetics, driven by patients who want outcomes that look natural, improve tissue-level skin quality, and hold up over time rather than requiring escalating correction. It is also one of the clearest points of convergence between aesthetic medicine and the broader longevity movement, where the emphasis has shifted from treating visible signs of aging to improving the underlying biology that produces them.Bermejo plans to roll out an expanded slate of regenerative protocols across Med Aesthetics Miami's three locations over the coming months, building on the practice's existing regenerative offerings — including platelet-rich plasma therapy, microneedling with radiofrequency ( Morpheus8 ), and physician-supervised injectables administered under medical directors Dr. Alejandro Espaillat and Dr. Carlos Riveros."Patients aren't asking me how to look ten years younger anymore," Bermejo added. "They're asking how to age ten years better. That's the shift I'm seeing in consultations every week, and it's why regenerative protocols are now the most important part of what we do."More information about AMMG's work in age management and regenerative medicine is available at https://agemed.org/ ---------------------------------------------------------------About Med Aesthetics MiamiFounded in 2010 by Rosanna Bermejo, Med Aesthetics Miami is a boutique wellness and aesthetics practice with locations in Coral Gables, Aventura, and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. The practice offers advanced aesthetic and regenerative treatments under the supervision of board-certified medical directors Dr. Alejandro Espaillat and Dr. Carlos Riveros. For more information, visit https://www.medaestheticsmiami.com or call 305-356-7402.

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