Mercer Island Chiropractic Launches New Golf Rest Program to Improve Performance and Enhance Golf Swings

Chiropractor Services in Mercer Island, WA Improvement in Overall Health Chiropractic care doesn’t just target one issue or problem.

We take the time to evaluate your spine, posture, and musculature to identify imbalances that could be affecting your swing, and then develop a tailored plan to correct those issues.” — Dr. Jeff Parton

BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercer Island Chiropractic is excited to announce the launch of its Golf Rest Program, designed to help golfers improve their game, increase driving distance, and achieve a pain-free, powerful swing. This new service focuses on eliminating common swing faults like slicing and hooking, and ensuring golfers hit straight shots, keeping their ball on the fairway.“We understand that every golfer is unique, and that’s why our approach is personalized,” said Dr. Jeff Parton, owner of Mercer Island Chiropractic. “We take the time to evaluate your spine, posture, and musculature to identify imbalances that could be affecting your swing, and then develop a tailored plan to correct those issues.”Program Highlights:Increase Driving Distance: With tailored chiropractic care and corrective exercises, golfers will experience noticeable improvements in their swing power.Pain-Free Swing: Say goodbye to aches and pains that hinder performance. Our program focuses on creating a pain-free, fluid swing.Correct Swing Faults: We work to eliminate common issues such as slicing and hooking, allowing for a more consistent, straight shot.What Sets Us ApartUnlike other golf programs or swing coaches, Mercer Island Chiropractic’s Golf Rest Program goes beyond just swing mechanics. We offer adjustments that are immediately noticeable, take post-X-rays to ensure progress, and prescribe specific exercises designed to increase your driving distance and help improve your overall performance.“Our holistic approach ensures that we not only address the mechanics of your swing but also optimize your overall body alignment,” said Dr. Parton. “Our goal is to help golfers lower their scores and increase their distance on the course.”Mercer Island Chiropractic is committed to helping golfers of all levels play their best while maintaining a healthy, pain-free lifestyle. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting, this program will provide the care and guidance you need to enhance your performance on the green.About Mercer Island ChiropracticMercer Island Chiropractic is dedicated to providing top-tier chiropractic care to improve health and well-being. Led by Dr. Jeff Parton, the clinic offers a range of services, including spinal care, posture correction , and personalized treatment plans for athletes and everyday individuals alike. Their Golf Rest Program is just one of the many ways they are helping patients live better, pain-free lives.Contact Information:Mercer Island ChiropracticWebsite: www.mercerislandchiropractic.com Phone: 206-841-7949Contact Name: Jeff Parton

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