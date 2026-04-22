Literacy for Health™ in Practice: Literacy Stewards’ Salon Convenes Cross-Sector Leaders at Nyack Library

Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez, Founder of Valorena Publishing and creator of the Literacy for Health™ platform, convenes The Literacy Stewards’ Salon.

Multigenerational, community-based model for literacy engagement brings educators, health professionals, and civic leaders together in a live Salon experience.

The Literacy Stewards’ Salon will spark lively conversation and meaningful connection—co-created in the room by the people in it.” — Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez

NYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valorena Publishing will host the inaugural Literacy Stewards’ Salon on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Nyack Library. The Salon serves as a live application of the Literacy for Health™ framework, convening readers, writers, educators, health professionals, and community leaders in a shared, working conversation on how literacy operates across generations and in community life.

Grounded in Literacy for Health™, the Salon positions literacy as a multidimensional capability that shapes how individuals access, understand, and act on information—particularly in relation to health, education, and community well-being. In alignment with global frameworks such as those advanced by UNESCO, the event advances the view that literacy is not only a classroom construct, but a global human right that lives at the intersection of identity, access, and decision-making.

“The Literacy Stewards’ Salon will spark lively conversation and meaningful connection—co-created in the room by the people in it,” said Founder Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez.

The program will feature a keynote from Nyack Library Director Tracy Dunstan, reflecting on multigenerational literacy and the evolving role of libraries as community anchors. The Salon will also honor Dr. Frances M. Williams, a retired child psychologist and longstanding literacy advocate, whose work reflects a life lived in service to children, families, and early literacy development.

The Literacy Stewards’ Salon introduces a new format for the Valorena Publishing & Cocoa Kids Collection® Scholarship Program, now in its third year. Reimagined as an interactive, in-room gallery, the program highlights emerging voices from both the Valorena Publishing & Cocoa Kids Collection® Scholarship and the #AllKidsNeedBooks Scholarship. Attendees will engage directly with finalist work in a multigenerational setting, reinforcing the Salon’s emphasis on participation and exchange. This format shift reflects Valorena Publishing’s broader Literacy for Health™ approach—moving literacy from recognition to lived, shared experience.

By bringing together diverse perspectives in a single room, the Salon models a community-based approach to literacy engagement—one that extends beyond reading and writing to include how individuals interpret information, navigate systems, and make informed decisions about their lives and health. The experience is intentionally designed to be conversational and participatory, inviting attendees to contribute to a shared understanding of literacy as both personal and collective practice.

About Valorena Publishing

Valorena Publishing is an independent publishing and strategy platform founded by Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez. The firm develops original literary and educational platforms that position literacy as a multidimensional capability across education, health, and community systems. Its flagship initiatives, Cocoa Kids Collection® and Literacy for Health™, translate complex public health and social concepts into practical, community-based engagement.

Through its work, Valorena Publishing partners with institutions, community organizations, and cross-sector leaders to design and implement literacy-centered strategies that strengthen communication, deepen engagement, and support informed decision-making. These efforts extend literacy beyond the classroom into lived, applied practice—where it shapes how people access, understand, and act on information.

Event Details

What: The Literacy Stewards’ Salon

When: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Where: Nyack Library

Tickets: $20

Advance registration recommended: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-literacy-stewards-salon-2026-presented-by-valorena-publishing-tickets-1984694940995

About Valorena Publishing

Valorena Publishing is an independent publishing and strategy platform founded by Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez. The firm develops original literary and educational platforms that position literacy as a multidimensional capability across education, health, and community systems. Its flagship initiatives, Cocoa Kids Collection® and Literacy for Health™, translate complex public health and social concepts into practical, community-based engagement.

Through its work, Valorena Publishing partners with institutions, community organizations, and cross-sector leaders to design and implement literacy-centered strategies that strengthen communication, deepen engagement, and support informed decision-making. These efforts extend literacy beyond the classroom into lived, applied practice—where it shapes how people access, understand, and act on information.

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